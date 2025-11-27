LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Adiala Jail denied rumours that Imran Khan has died or been secretly moved, saying he is healthy. His sisters claim they were brutally assaulted by police while trying to meet him, sparking protests and demands for proof of life and transparency.

Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday denied rumours that Imran Khan had died in custody. (Photo: X/@SumitHansd)
Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday denied rumours that Imran Khan had died in custody. (Photo: X/@SumitHansd)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 27, 2025 12:12:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Amid a wave of speculation and panic surrounding former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s whereabouts and safety, the Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday denied rumours that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had died in custody or been secretly transferred. Officials at the high-security Rawalpindi prison stated that Khan remains inside Adiala Jail and is in “good health” under continuous medical supervision.

The clarification comes after days of mounting tension, particularly following claims from Afghan media outlets suggesting that Khan had died in jail reports that rapidly sparked protests, public outrage, and demands for proof of life.

Assault Allegations by Sisters Spark Protests

The controversy intensified after Imran Khan’s sisters Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan said that they were “brutally assaulted” by police when they attempted to meet him outside Adiala Jail earlier this week. The family alleges that they have been denied access to Khan for over three weeks, despite court orders allowing weekly visits.



In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Noreen Khan called the alleged police action “brutal, orchestrated and completely unprovoked.”
 “At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown to the ground, and dragged across the road,” she said, adding that women protesters were slapped and pulled by force after the streetlights were abruptly switched off to create darkness.

PTI said the sisters were assaulted while staging a peaceful sit-in demanding a meeting and has called for an independent probe into the police action.



Authorities Deny Rumours, Cite Security Restrictions

Adiala Jail officials rejected reports claiming Imran Khan had been secretly moved or was facing serious health issues.
 “There is no truth to reports about Imran Khan’s transfer… He is fully healthy,” the administration stated, adding that he receives medical care and facilities including exercise equipment, television, and improved living conditions.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended the jail administration, saying Imran receives “five-star level treatment” in custody, including a velvet mattress and special food claims PTI disputes.

Blocked Access, Court Orders Ignored

Imran Khan has been held in near-total isolation for the past 22 days, with no access to family members or lawyers despite Islamabad High Court directives. PTI alleges that even books, essential items, and legal consultations are being restricted.
 A lawyer on Khan’s legal team said, “The law of the jungle prevails here.”

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi reportedly made seven attempts to meet Khan but was also denied.

Rumours Fuel Public Anger

Social media has been flooded with posts demanding proof that Imran Khan is alive, with thousands gathering outside the jail after hearing his sisters were assaulted. PTI supporters say secrecy only fuels suspicion and fear about Khan’s safety.

The Punjab Home Department has imposed a security ban on jail visits, citing threats of terrorism.

A sit-in protest led by Aleema Khan was called off late Wednesday after police assured that a meeting would soon be arranged.

Political Context

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 over multiple corruption and terrorism-related cases, including the Toshakhana verdict that disqualified him from politics for five years. Khan maintains all charges are politically motivated to block his return to power.

As rumours intensify, opposition parties, civil society groups and activists are demanding transparency and independent confirmation of Khan’s wellbeing.

ALSO READ: US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7Imran Khanimran khan deathImran Khan death rumoursImran Khan sisterspti

RELATED News

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan National Accused In National Guard Attack, Served Alongside US Troops in Afghanistan

Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Watch Moments After Two National Guard Troops Shot Near White House

‘Will Pay a Very Steep Price’: Donald Trump Issues Fierce Warning After 2 National Guard Troops Shot Near White House in DC

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

Thanksgiving 2025: Why The Holiday Falls On November 27 – History, What’s Open & Closed, Black Friday And Turkey Traditions Explained

Kamala Pasand Pan Masala Baron’s Daughter-in-Law Deepti Chaurasia Death Probe Deepens: “Love and Trust”, Her Diary Reveals…

‘Twisted My Arm Hard, I Screamed’ Delhi Woman Faces Horrific Assault During Uber Ride, Rider In Custody

‘He Was Many Things To Me…’: Hema Malini Shares Rare Family Photos And Heartfelt Note For Dharmendra

Who Is Orry And Why The Social Media Influencer Cuts A Sorry Figure In ₹252-Crore Drug Trafficking Case

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Purse Remaining for RCB, MI, DC, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz

Gautam Gambhir Exit As Team India’s Head Coach Soon?

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters
Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters
Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters
Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

QUICK LINKS