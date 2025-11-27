Where Is Imran Khan? Pak’s Adiala Jail Responds Amid Death Rumours And Assault On Sisters

Amid a wave of speculation and panic surrounding former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s whereabouts and safety, the Adiala Jail administration on Wednesday denied rumours that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had died in custody or been secretly transferred. Officials at the high-security Rawalpindi prison stated that Khan remains inside Adiala Jail and is in “good health” under continuous medical supervision.

The clarification comes after days of mounting tension, particularly following claims from Afghan media outlets suggesting that Khan had died in jail reports that rapidly sparked protests, public outrage, and demands for proof of life.

Assault Allegations by Sisters Spark Protests

The controversy intensified after Imran Khan’s sisters Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan said that they were “brutally assaulted” by police when they attempted to meet him outside Adiala Jail earlier this week. The family alleges that they have been denied access to Khan for over three weeks, despite court orders allowing weekly visits.

#BREAKING: Midnight Protest by Imran Khan’s sister and PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail. Imran Khan hasn’t been allowed to meet any family member since last more than three weeks. Anger raging across Pakistan against Asim Munir and Pakistani establishment in Rawalpindi. pic.twitter.com/sH0ujS07wv — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 25, 2025







In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Noreen Khan called the alleged police action “brutal, orchestrated and completely unprovoked.”

“At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown to the ground, and dragged across the road,” she said, adding that women protesters were slapped and pulled by force after the streetlights were abruptly switched off to create darkness.

PTI said the sisters were assaulted while staging a peaceful sit-in demanding a meeting and has called for an independent probe into the police action.

All of you should speak up about how Imran Khan is being held in solitary confinement. We have no idea what condition our brother, Imran Khan, is in.

-Noreen Apa pic.twitter.com/8vlOBZEBGG — Hopeful (@high_hopeful) November 25, 2025







Authorities Deny Rumours, Cite Security Restrictions

Adiala Jail officials rejected reports claiming Imran Khan had been secretly moved or was facing serious health issues.

“There is no truth to reports about Imran Khan’s transfer… He is fully healthy,” the administration stated, adding that he receives medical care and facilities including exercise equipment, television, and improved living conditions.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended the jail administration, saying Imran receives “five-star level treatment” in custody, including a velvet mattress and special food claims PTI disputes.

Blocked Access, Court Orders Ignored

Imran Khan has been held in near-total isolation for the past 22 days, with no access to family members or lawyers despite Islamabad High Court directives. PTI alleges that even books, essential items, and legal consultations are being restricted.

A lawyer on Khan’s legal team said, “The law of the jungle prevails here.”

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi reportedly made seven attempts to meet Khan but was also denied.

Rumours Fuel Public Anger

Social media has been flooded with posts demanding proof that Imran Khan is alive, with thousands gathering outside the jail after hearing his sisters were assaulted. PTI supporters say secrecy only fuels suspicion and fear about Khan’s safety.

The Punjab Home Department has imposed a security ban on jail visits, citing threats of terrorism.

A sit-in protest led by Aleema Khan was called off late Wednesday after police assured that a meeting would soon be arranged.

Political Context

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 over multiple corruption and terrorism-related cases, including the Toshakhana verdict that disqualified him from politics for five years. Khan maintains all charges are politically motivated to block his return to power.

As rumours intensify, opposition parties, civil society groups and activists are demanding transparency and independent confirmation of Khan’s wellbeing.

ALSO READ: US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants