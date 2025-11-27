US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

US Afghan immigration freeze: The United States has suspended the processing of all immigration applications from Afghanistan, following a shooting in Washington, DC, that left two members of the National Guard critically injured. The move has ignited fresh debate over migrant vetting policies under the previous administration.

Trump’s Administration Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

On Thursday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced via X that “effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

This decision comes amid the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to re-interview Afghan migrants admitted under the previous administration. According to internal memos and sources familiar with the plans, Trump officials had already raised concerns over the adequacy of vetting procedures for Afghan nationals entering the U.S. before the recent shooting.

White House Shooting: National Guard Members Shot, Trump Addresses Nation

The incident occurred near a metro station in Washington, DC, where two National Guard members were shot in what authorities have described as a “monstrous, ambush-style attack” at point-blank range. Both remain in critical condition.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, condemning the attack and criticizing former President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghan migrant admissions.

“Earlier today, on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington, DC, were shot at point-blank range in a monstrous ambush-style attack just steps away from the White House,” Trump said in a video statement.

Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A Hell Hole on Earth, Criticizes Biden’s Vetting Policies

Trump referred to the suspect as a “foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hell hole on earth.” Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who reportedly immigrated from Afghanistan in 2021.

In his address, Trump sharply criticized Biden, calling him “a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country.” He warned that “20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners” entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, framing it as a national security risk.

“I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hell hole on earth,” Trump said.

The president called for a comprehensive review of all Afghan nationals who entered the U.S. during Biden’s tenure, reiterating his administration’s concerns about security and vetting.

Afghan Refugee Protections and Policy Shifts

In 2023, the Department of Homeland Security extended deportation protections for Afghan refugees who fled Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021. This extension allowed thousands of undocumented refugees to remain in the US and continue working under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

DHS extended TPS for roughly 3,100 Afghan refugees and expanded eligibility to an additional 14,600 nationals, citing ongoing conflict, food and water insecurity, healthcare shortages, destroyed infrastructure, and economic instability in Afghanistan.

However, in June 2025, President Trump issued a travel ban affecting 12 countries, including Afghanistan. His administration has repeatedly criticized the Taliban-led government and cited Afghanistan’s inability to issue reliable passports or civil documents, as well as the problem of Afghan nationals overstaying visas.

Afghan Community in the United States

Roughly 200,000 Afghans arrived in the U.S after the Taliban takeover in 2021, settling primarily in California, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. Many now face uncertainty following Trump’s orders halting refugee admissions and terminating temporary protections for Afghan nationals.

The Afghan immigrant population in the U.S. has a long history, dating back to the 1978 Saur Revolution, when Afghan elites fled the country. By 2010, the Afghan population had nearly doubled from 65,000 to 132,000. Following the Taliban’s return to power, it grew further to almost 220,000 by 2024, including US citizens and permanent residents of Afghan origin.

