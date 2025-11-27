LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong Imran Khan Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra 252 Crore Drug Trafficking Case Afghanistan news gambhir fans anger Mohammed Siraj afghanistan Hong Kong
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

Trump Afghan immigration freeze explained: The United States has halted all immigration application processing for Afghan nationals after a Washington, DC shooting left two National Guard members critically injured. The Trump administration says the pause will allow a reassessment of security vetting.

US halts Afghan immigration after DC shooting, sparking debate over Trump’s vetting policies, migrant safety, and national security. Photo: X.
US halts Afghan immigration after DC shooting, sparking debate over Trump’s vetting policies, migrant safety, and national security. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 27, 2025 12:13:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

US Afghan immigration freeze: The United States has suspended the processing of all immigration applications from Afghanistan, following a shooting in Washington, DC, that left two members of the National Guard critically injured. The move has ignited fresh debate over migrant vetting policies under the previous administration.

Trump’s Administration Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

On Thursday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced via X  that “effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

This decision comes amid the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to re-interview Afghan migrants admitted under the previous administration. According to internal memos and sources familiar with the plans, Trump officials had already raised concerns over the adequacy of vetting procedures for Afghan nationals entering the U.S. before the recent shooting.

Also Read: White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

White House Shooting: National Guard Members Shot, Trump Addresses Nation

The incident occurred near a metro station in Washington, DC, where two National Guard members were shot in what authorities have described as a “monstrous, ambush-style attack” at point-blank range. Both remain in critical condition.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, condemning the attack and criticizing former President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghan migrant admissions.

“Earlier today, on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington, DC, were shot at point-blank range in a monstrous ambush-style attack just steps away from the White House,” Trump said in a video statement.

Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A Hell Hole on Earth, Criticizes Biden’s Vetting Policies

Trump referred to the suspect as a “foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hell hole on earth.” Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who reportedly immigrated from Afghanistan in 2021.

In his address, Trump sharply criticized Biden, calling him “a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country.” He warned that “20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners” entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, framing it as a national security risk.

“I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan,  a hell hole on earth,” Trump said.

The president called for a comprehensive review of all Afghan nationals who entered the U.S. during Biden’s tenure, reiterating his administration’s concerns about security and vetting.

Afghan Refugee Protections and Policy Shifts

In 2023, the Department of Homeland Security extended deportation protections for Afghan refugees who fled Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021. This extension allowed thousands of undocumented refugees to remain in the US and continue working under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

DHS extended TPS for roughly 3,100 Afghan refugees and expanded eligibility to an additional 14,600 nationals, citing ongoing conflict, food and water insecurity, healthcare shortages, destroyed infrastructure, and economic instability in Afghanistan.

However, in June 2025, President Trump issued a travel ban affecting 12 countries, including Afghanistan. His administration has repeatedly criticized the Taliban-led government and cited Afghanistan’s inability to issue reliable passports or civil documents, as well as the problem of Afghan nationals overstaying visas.

Afghan Community in the United States

Roughly 200,000 Afghans arrived in the U.S after the Taliban takeover in 2021, settling primarily in California, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. Many now face uncertainty following Trump’s orders halting refugee admissions and terminating temporary protections for Afghan nationals.

The Afghan immigrant population in the U.S. has a long history, dating back to the 1978 Saur Revolution, when Afghan elites fled the country. By 2010, the Afghan population had nearly doubled from 65,000 to 132,000. Following the Taliban’s return to power, it grew further to almost 220,000 by 2024, including US citizens and permanent residents of Afghan origin.

Also Read: White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghanistan newsafghanistan visa bandonla trumphome-hero-pos-1us newswhite house shootingWorld news

RELATED News

White House Shooting: Donald Trump Calls Afghanistan A ‘Hell Hole On Earth’, US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing

White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan National Accused In National Guard Attack, Served Alongside US Troops in Afghanistan

Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Watch Moments After Two National Guard Troops Shot Near White House

‘Will Pay a Very Steep Price’: Donald Trump Issues Fierce Warning After 2 National Guard Troops Shot Near White House in DC

LATEST NEWS

Can Team India Still Make It To WTC Final After 2‑0 Loss To South Africa?

Thanksgiving 2025: Why The Holiday Falls On November 27 – History, What’s Open & Closed, Black Friday And Turkey Traditions Explained

Kamala Pasand Pan Masala Baron’s Daughter-in-Law Deepti Chaurasia Death Probe Deepens: “Love and Trust”, Her Diary Reveals…

‘Twisted My Arm Hard, I Screamed’ Delhi Woman Faces Horrific Assault During Uber Ride, Rider In Custody

‘He Was Many Things To Me…’: Hema Malini Shares Rare Family Photos And Heartfelt Note For Dharmendra

Who Is Orry And Why The Social Media Influencer Cuts A Sorry Figure In ₹252-Crore Drug Trafficking Case

‘Koi Bhi, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta..’: RJ Mahvash Sparks Controversy, Cracks Joke On Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana Cheating Rumours, Netizens Call Her ‘Insensitive’

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Purse Remaining for RCB, MI, DC, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz

US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

Gautam Gambhir Exit As Team India’s Head Coach Soon?

US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants
US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants
US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants
US Stops Afghan Immigration Processing After White House Shooting: Why Trump Ordered Indefinite Freeze, What It Means For Migrants

QUICK LINKS