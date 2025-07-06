Where Is Xi Jinping? Reports Of Mysterious Disappearance, Health Scare, Power Struggle Spark Leadership Crisis in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping according to a NYPost report may be on the brink of losing his grip on power. The report mentions that behind-the-scenes maneuvering by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seniors, including former President Hu Jintao, appears to be reshaping the country’s leadership.

Is Xi Jinping Stepping Down?

Xi, who humiliated his predecessor Hu Jintao at the 20th Party Congress in 2022, is reportedly in poor health and speculations are grwowing that he may step down or assume a purely ceremonial role at the upcoming CCP Plenary Session in August.

Although rumors of Xi’s political downfall have circulated before, the current situation marks the most significant challenge to his authority yet, NYPost reports.

Generals Loyal To Xi Jinping, Purged, died Mysteriously

In recent months, dozens of senior generals within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who were considered loyal to Xi have either been purged or have died under mysterious circumstances. These officials have been replaced by figures not closely aligned with Xi.

One key figure is Zhang Youxia, a former ally with whom Xi reportedly fell out after securing his third five-year term. Zhang has now emerged as the de facto leader of the PLA, signaling a major shift in military control.

In another unusual development, the mausoleum dedicated to Xi’s late father, was “un-named” last month.

At the same time, Xi’s personal security has been significantly reduced, with his protective detail reportedly halved.

Xi Jinping Vanishes From Public View

Xi has also been out of the public sphere for nearly two weeks between late May and early June. During this time foreign dignitaries visited Beijing andXi did not meet the guests.

Other CCP leaders hosted these guests in his absence, further fueling speculation about something cooking inside.

Xi finally reappeared in early June to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, however he looked visibly tired and disinterested.

Potential Successors To Xi Jinping

According to speculative reports, CCP’s old guard along with Zhang Youxia, may be positioning Wang Yang as Xi’s successor. Wang was once elevated by Deng Xiaoping and served as a technocrat until he was forced to retir in 2023.

Wang is widely seen as a soft-spoken reformer who is a free-market supporter. He has decentralized governance, and a less confrontational approach to foreign affairs.

