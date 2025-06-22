Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > Which Bombs Did US Use To Strike On Iranian Nuclear Sites?

Which Bombs Did US Use To Strike On Iranian Nuclear Sites?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a direct airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, confirming B-2 bombers targeted Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Calling it a “very successful attack,” Trump declared the mission a historic moment and urged Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

Trump announced striking Iran's nuclear sites

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 06:58:15 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced a direct military strike on three of Iran’s major nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Posting on X, Trump wrote, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Fordow Hit With Bunker-Busters in Coordinated Strike

A U.S. Defense Department official confirmed on condition of anonymity that multiple B-2 bombers participated in the strikes. These aircraft are capable of carrying 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs—designed to penetrate deep underground targets like the Fordow nuclear facility, which is embedded in the mountains. While officials have not yet disclosed whether additional warplanes assisted the operation, the use of such heavy ordnance suggests a highly targeted and coordinated military mission, aiming to neutralise facilities critical to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Natanz Facility Already Crippled Before U.S. Bombs Hit

The Natanz nuclear site, which lies about 100 feet underground, had reportedly suffered earlier damage during an Israeli strike that disabled its power systems. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, this rendered the site’s centrifuges inoperable. The U.S. bombs likely inflicted further structural destruction. Natanz had been targeted over a decade ago through the covert Stuxnet cyberattack, which disrupted its uranium enrichment process. That operation, carried out under Bush and Obama, avoided kinetic strikes due to potential fallout—an option Trump abandoned in favour of direct action.

Trump to Address Nation, Declares Moment as “Historic”

Hours after the bombing, Trump posted again on X: “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!” This marks the first time since 1979 that American airpower has struck key facilities inside Iran—signaling a major escalation and shifting the U.S. role in the ongoing conflict.

Must Read: Warning ! Twin Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 And 4.3 Jolt Japan Within An Hour

Tags: donald trumpirannuclear sites
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Iran Plans to Shut Down Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes: What That Could Mean for the World and India
NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?