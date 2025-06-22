Which Bombs Did US Use To Strike On Iranian Nuclear Sites?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced a direct military strike on three of Iran’s major nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Posting on X, Trump wrote, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Fordow Hit With Bunker-Busters in Coordinated Strike

A U.S. Defense Department official confirmed on condition of anonymity that multiple B-2 bombers participated in the strikes. These aircraft are capable of carrying 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs—designed to penetrate deep underground targets like the Fordow nuclear facility, which is embedded in the mountains. While officials have not yet disclosed whether additional warplanes assisted the operation, the use of such heavy ordnance suggests a highly targeted and coordinated military mission, aiming to neutralise facilities critical to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Natanz Facility Already Crippled Before U.S. Bombs Hit

The Natanz nuclear site, which lies about 100 feet underground, had reportedly suffered earlier damage during an Israeli strike that disabled its power systems. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, this rendered the site’s centrifuges inoperable. The U.S. bombs likely inflicted further structural destruction. Natanz had been targeted over a decade ago through the covert Stuxnet cyberattack, which disrupted its uranium enrichment process. That operation, carried out under Bush and Obama, avoided kinetic strikes due to potential fallout—an option Trump abandoned in favour of direct action.

Trump to Address Nation, Declares Moment as “Historic”

Hours after the bombing, Trump posted again on X: “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!” This marks the first time since 1979 that American airpower has struck key facilities inside Iran—signaling a major escalation and shifting the U.S. role in the ongoing conflict.

