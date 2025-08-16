LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska

Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska

Russian President Vladimir Putin kept up his trademark tardiness by arriving late for his Alaska meeting with Donald Trump. The US President welcomed him warmly despite the delay, clapping as Putin walked the red carpet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The episode revived debate over Putin’s strategy of making world leaders wait to gain an upper hand in diplomacy.

Putin arrives late to Trump’s Alaska meeting, reviving debate over his strategy of making leaders wait. Photo/X.
Putin arrives late to Trump’s Alaska meeting, reviving debate over his strategy of making leaders wait. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 22:55:00 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is notorious for making the world leaders wait for hours before the scheduled meetings.  According to reports, the Russian President, who is known for his habitual tardiness, arrived 45 minutes late to his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday.

Donald Trump Waits For Putin In Alaska

Trump received Putin with a warm welcome while standing on a red carpet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The POTUS clapped as Putin finally approached. The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake and smiles, but the delay recalled a familiar pattern in Putin’s diplomatic playbook.

Also Read: Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said

This was the first meeting between Trump and Putin during Trump’s second term, and their most consequential encounter since the controversial 2018 Helsinki summit.

A History of Putin Making Leaders Wait

Putin’s reputation for arriving late is well documented. Over the years, he has kept a long list of world leaders waiting – sometimes for hours. Analysts suggest the former KGB officer uses lateness as a psychological tactic to unsettle counterparts and gain an upper hand in negotiations.

Among the most notorious instances:

4 hours 15 minutes – German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2014)
4 hours – Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych (2012)
3 hours – Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (2009)
3 hours – Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (2013)
3 hours – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2016)
2 hours – Mongolian President Tsakhia Elbegdorj (2014)
1 hour 30 minutes – Israeli President Shimon Peres (2013)
1 hour – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2014)
50 minutes – Pope Francis (2015)
40 minutes – Finnish President Tarja Halonen (2004)
40 minutes – King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (2011)
40 minutes – U.S. President Barack Obama (2012)
30 minutes – South Korean President Park Geun-hye (2013)
20 minutes – King Juan Carlos I of Spain
14 minutes – Queen Elizabeth II (2003)

Even as recently as January 2025, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation were forced to wait about an hour for Putin in Moscow.

Why Putin Makes World Leaders To Wait?  A Calculated Strategy

Many analysts argue that Putin’s lateness is deliberate. As a former KGB operative, he is believed to use the tactic as a means to disrupt, unsettle, and dominate negotiations. Those seen as unfriendly to Moscow have often been subjected to longer delays.

Also Read: Why Did Putin Lay Flowers for Soviet Pilots Buried In Alaska After Meeting Trump?

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

J&K: Why The Administration Ordered The Closure Of Educational Institutions In Jammu Today, August 18
GST Reforms Trigger Major Shift in Indian Market, Emkay Global Boosts Nifty 50 Target To 28,000
“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska
Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska
Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska
Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?