Which Leader Keeps Making World Leaders Wait? Putin Pulls The Same Stunt With Trump In Alaska

Russian President Vladimir Putin is notorious for making the world leaders wait for hours before the scheduled meetings. According to reports, the Russian President, who is known for his habitual tardiness, arrived 45 minutes late to his high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday.

Donald Trump Waits For Putin In Alaska

Trump received Putin with a warm welcome while standing on a red carpet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The POTUS clapped as Putin finally approached. The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake and smiles, but the delay recalled a familiar pattern in Putin’s diplomatic playbook.

Also Read: Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said

This was the first meeting between Trump and Putin during Trump’s second term, and their most consequential encounter since the controversial 2018 Helsinki summit.

A History of Putin Making Leaders Wait

Putin’s reputation for arriving late is well documented. Over the years, he has kept a long list of world leaders waiting – sometimes for hours. Analysts suggest the former KGB officer uses lateness as a psychological tactic to unsettle counterparts and gain an upper hand in negotiations.

Among the most notorious instances:

4 hours 15 minutes – German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2014)

4 hours – Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych (2012)

3 hours – Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (2009)

3 hours – Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (2013)

3 hours – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2016)

2 hours – Mongolian President Tsakhia Elbegdorj (2014)

1 hour 30 minutes – Israeli President Shimon Peres (2013)

1 hour – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2014)

50 minutes – Pope Francis (2015)

40 minutes – Finnish President Tarja Halonen (2004)

40 minutes – King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (2011)

40 minutes – U.S. President Barack Obama (2012)

30 minutes – South Korean President Park Geun-hye (2013)

20 minutes – King Juan Carlos I of Spain

14 minutes – Queen Elizabeth II (2003)

Even as recently as January 2025, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation were forced to wait about an hour for Putin in Moscow.

Why Putin Makes World Leaders To Wait? A Calculated Strategy

Many analysts argue that Putin’s lateness is deliberate. As a former KGB operative, he is believed to use the tactic as a means to disrupt, unsettle, and dominate negotiations. Those seen as unfriendly to Moscow have often been subjected to longer delays.

Also Read: Why Did Putin Lay Flowers for Soviet Pilots Buried In Alaska After Meeting Trump?