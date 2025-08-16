Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said

US President Donald Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and briefed him on the Alaska meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian President also said that he will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday (August 18).

This comes after a high-level meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

What happened during Trump-Putin meeting?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

Trump said he and Putin agreed that the Ukraine conflict would end with land swaps and US-backed some type of security guarantee.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Jokes About Hillary Clinton After Nobel Peace Prize Remark Amid Putin Alaska Talks: ‘Might Have To Start Liking…’