Home > World > Donald Trump Jokes About Hillary Clinton After Nobel Peace Prize Remark Amid Putin Alaska Talks: 'Might Have To Start Liking…'

Her unexpected remarks came as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first in-person talks in years at a Cold War-era airbase in Alaska.

Trump Reacts To Hillary Clinton's Nobel Peace Prize Nod
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 16, 2025 11:28:16 IST

US President Donald Trump joked that he might “have to start liking” Hillary Clinton after she said she would consider nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Clinton said on the *Raging Moderates* podcast that she would put his name forward if he secured peace between Russia and Ukraine without forcing Kyiv to give up its land to Moscow.

Speaking aboard Air Force On, Trump said, “Well, that was very nice,” he said. “I may have to start liking her again.”

Notably, Clinton said, “Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin, something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity—if Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

She added that her goal was to ensure there was “no capitulation to Putin.”

Her unexpected remarks came as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first in-person talks in years at a Cold War-era airbase in Alaska.

What happened during Trump-Putin meeting?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

Trump said he and Putin agreed that the Ukraine conflict would end with land swaps and US-backed some type of security guarantee.

ALSO READ: Melania Trump Sends Letter To Russian President Putin, Know What She Said

