White House Meets with Sikh Activists to Address Transnational Threats

White House officials held a significant meeting with Sikh activists, reassuring them that the US government is dedicated to protecting American citizens from acts of transnational aggression. The discussion, held within the White House complex on Thursday, aimed to address concerns within the Sikh community, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US approaches.

Pritpal Singh, founder of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, was among the attendees, along with representatives from the Sikh Coalition and Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF). Singh later expressed gratitude to the officials for their ongoing efforts to safeguard the Sikh American community.

“Yesterday we had the chance to thank senior federal government officials for saving the lives of Sikh Americans and for vigilance in protecting our community. We asked them to do more, and we will hold them to their assurances that they will,” Singh told PTI on Friday.

Acknowledgment and Further Assurances

The meeting marked the first time that the National Security Council engaged directly with Sikh activists and representatives of Sikh separatists. While specific details of the meeting were not disclosed, Singh expressed appreciation in a social media post, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance.

“We will hold them to their assurances to do more to safeguard our community. Freedom and justice must prevail,” Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The timing of the meeting is crucial as Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming three-day visit to the US includes participation in the Quad summit in Delaware and an address at the UN General Assembly’s ‘Summit of the Future’ in New York.

Legislation to Combat Transnational Repression

In addition to this White House engagement, Congressman Adam Schiff introduced the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024 earlier this week. This legislation aims to strengthen the response to foreign efforts that target individuals within the US. If passed, the bill would require the Attorney General to work with federal agencies to report instances of transnational repression against Americans.

“Through this bill, Congress sends a strong message to both allies and adversaries that violating the constitutional rights of Americans will not be tolerated,” SALDEF noted in a statement.

The bill underscores growing concerns about transnational interference, including threats faced by certain minority groups, such as the Sikh community, on US soil.

Legal Action Against Indian Officials

Meanwhile, the issue of transnational repression took a new turn when Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Following Pannun’s lawsuit, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York issued summons related to the case.

The lawsuit accuses Doval and Nikhil Gupta, another Indian official, of conspiring in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun. Gupta had been charged in a separate federal indictment unsealed in November of last year, further intensifying the legal battle between Pannun and the Indian government.

As these issues unfold, the US government continues to focus on ensuring the safety of all American citizens, including Sikh Americans, from foreign threats. The recent meeting between White House officials and Sikh activists reinforces the administration’s commitment to defending against transnational aggression.

