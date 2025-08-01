Home > World > White House or Palace? The Story Behind Trump’s USD 200 million Lavish Plan to Transform Presidential Building

White House or Palace? The Story Behind Trump's USD 200 million Lavish Plan to Transform Presidential Building

US President Donald Trump’s long-held dream of a lavish White House ballroom will soon be realized, with construction beginning in September. The $200 million, 90,000-square-foot space will feature opulent decor, seat 650 guests, and be privately funded by Trump and donors.

President Donald Trump will finance the construction of the ballroom
President Donald Trump will finance the construction of the ballroom

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 1, 2025 20:49:25 IST

US President Donald Trump has long held a dream—creating a lavish ballroom at the White House. In September this year, his dream will finally come to reality when the construction of the ballroom begins. The gigantic new building will contain 90,000 square feet and is likely to cost USD 200 million, reports say.

Costly materials such as crystal and gold chandeliers, a checkered marble floor, a coffered ceiling with gold accents, gilded Corinthian columns, and gold floor lamps would reportedly be a part of the ballroom, while a person inside it can see the South Lawn of the White House through the large arched windows.

The ballroom will reportedly enhance the White House’s capability to host big events and would serve as a mirror image of Trump’s private clubs.

Donald Trump Wants to Leave His Legacy at The White House

“I always said I was going to do something about the ballroom, because they should have one,” Trump told reporters. “It’ll be a great legacy project.”

The new “state ballroom” will be built where the East Wing currently stands. This area has traditionally housed offices for First Ladies. Staff working there will be temporarily moved elsewhere during the construction.

Outside, the ballroom will extend onto the South Lawn. Renderings show a colonnade along one side and a Palladian-style front with columns and a triangular pediment. The interior design will mirror the grand style of the main event room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort.

“No president knew how to build a ballroom,” Trump said recently, while speaking from another of his opulent ballrooms in Scotland. “I could take this one, drop it right down there, and it would be beautiful.”

The New Building Will Have a Seating Capacity of 650 Guests

The new ballroom will seat 650 guests—more than triple the capacity of the East Room, which is currently the largest event space in the White House.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said Trump’s builder background and eye for detail were key to the project. She added that the White House would work with the right agencies to protect its historic look while adding the new space.

The project will be privately funded by Trump and other donors. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the ballroom would replace the need for unsightly temporary tents used for large events in the past.

McCrery Architects will lead the design work of the ballroom.

White House or Palace? The Story Behind Trump’s USD 200 million Lavish Plan to Transform Presidential Building

