Whitewater Amphitheater and Texas Stars Unite for Flood Relief: Concerts Raise Funds and Hope After Tragedy

Texas musicians are uniting to support flood victims through benefit concerts and donations. Major events include George Strait’s sold-out show, a star-studded lineup at Whitewater Amphitheater, and livestreams from Pat Green and Kat Hasty. Proceeds aid families affected by the July 4th weekend’s devastating floods.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 05:36:49 IST

In the wake of the devastating Central Texas floods over the July 4th weekend, which left more than 130 dead and over 100 still missing, musicians across the state are coming together to help. With deep roots in the region, these artists are using their platforms to raise money and lift spirits through a series of high-profile benefit concerts.

One of the key venues hosting a major event is Whitewater Amphitheater, located in New Braunfels, near one of the hardest-hit areas. Music has become a vital force for healing, support, and rebuilding.

George Strait Sets the Tone

Country legend George Strait will headline a sold-out benefit concert on July 27 in Boerne, Texas, alongside Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, and William Beckmann. Hosted by Vaqueros del Mar, the exclusive event will support the Del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund. “This is about getting help directly into the hands of those who need it,” Strait said.

Whitewater Amphitheater Hosts Major Relief Show

On August 28, Whitewater Amphitheater will host REK and Friends: Applause for the Cause, led by Robert Earl Keen. Located near the flooded Guadalupe River, the venue is a fitting location for the emotional event. Joining Keen are Tyler Childers, Miranda Lambert, Cody Jinks, Jack Ingram, and others. Kerr County, where Whitewater is located, suffered major losses, including at nearby Camp Mystic.

Livestreams and Local Support

Pat Green’s July 16 livestream concert from Globe Life Field raised over USD 1 million for Texas flood relief. Days earlier, Kat Hasty led a local benefit in San Angelo on July 11, with proceeds supporting the San Angelo Area Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. Both events showcased the power of music to drive meaningful community support.

More Artists Step Up

Cory Asbury will host a July 21 Nashville fundraiser, and Lyle Lovett will lead Song in the Storm on August 12 at Austin’s Paramount Theatre. Others, including Whiskey Myers, Treaty Oak Revival, and Hudson Westbrook—are donating merch proceeds to help those affected.

