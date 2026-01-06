LIVE TV
Who Is Barry J Pollack? High-Profile Lawyer Who Freed Julian Assange Now Defends Deposed Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Who Is Barry J Pollack? High-Profile Lawyer Who Freed Julian Assange Now Defends Deposed Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Washington-based trial lawyer Barry J Pollack, known for representing high-profile and controversial clients, is best known for negotiating the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and has now reportedly been hired by Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to lead his defence.

Published: January 6, 2026 00:54:57 IST
Published: January 6, 2026 00:54:57 IST

US forces grabbed the Venezuelan leader and his wife while he was sleeping in Caracas on Saturday. They flew him straight to the Brooklyn Detention Centre. During his first appearance before a US judge on drug trafficking charges, Maduro maintained his innocence, telling the court, “I was captured,” and asserting, “I am a decent man, the president of my country.”

Who Is Barry J Pollack?

Barry J Pollack is best known for his longstanding representation of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He played a central role in crafting the plea deal that led to Assange’s release last year, ending a prolonged legal battle over alleged violations of the US Espionage Act. 

Barry J Pollack’s induction into Nicolas Maduro’s defence team is being viewed as a calculated move, given his deep experience in national security cases and complex international litigation. 

He is among a small group of lawyers to have secured a full acquittal for a former Enron executive on criminal fraud charges following the company’s dramatic collapse. Legal industry publications have praised Pollack as someone who “lives, breathes and sleeps trials” and is known for his instinctive rapport with jurors. 

Pollack is also recognized for his pro bono legal work. He led the team that overturned the double murder conviction of Martin Tankleff, who spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He represented him in a civil proceeding, securing $13.4 million in compensation, the firm noted. 

Who Will Oversee Nicolas Maduro Case? 

Alvin Hellerstein is 92 years old, Orthodox Jewish, and has spent nearly thirty years on the federal bench since Bill Clinton appointed him. Now he’s the one overseeing the trial of Nicolas Maduro. 

He’s one of the longest-serving judges still at it. Hellerstein went to Columbia Law, started out clerking at the same court he now leads, and people know him for solid, fair decisions. Even though he’s a prominent figure in the Jewish community, he’s built a reputation for impartiality, according to EL PAIS.

He’s handled some big cases. Last September, he stopped the government from deporting demonstrators protesting Israel’s war in Gaza, calling the move unlawful. He blocked the same administration from deporting Venezuelans under the “Alien Enemies Act,” saying they’d enforced the law the wrong way.

Right now, Hellerstein is also overseeing the case against Hugo Armando “Pollo” Carvajal, a former Venezuelan general accused of drug trafficking. 

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 12:54 AM IST
