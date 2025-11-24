LIVE TV
Who is Deepak Paradkar? Indian-Origin ‘Cocaine Lawyer’ Arrested in Cananda for Aiding Ex-Olympian in Killing FBI Witness

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 24, 2025 05:33:31 IST

Deepak Paradkar, a prominent defence lawyer in Canada, has been arrested and is set to be extradited to the US, where he faces allegations of aiding in the murder of a witness scheduled to testify against his client, Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympian turned drug lord. 

Deepak Paradkar, widely recognised for representing high-profile clients, many of them drug traffickers, earned the nickname “cocaine lawyer.” 

Who is Deepak Paradkar?

Deepak Paradkar is a Canadian criminal defence lawyer of Indian origin qho has been arrested and faces extradition to the US on charges of murder, conspiracy and drug trafficking. In 2017, he was admonished by the Ontario Law Society for his inappropriate online behaviour. 

How Did Deepak Paradkar help in Killing FBI Witnesses? 

In Jan 2025, Deepak Paradkar allegedly advised his client, Ryan Wedding, on a course of action. The witness was shot five times in the head. 

A former Olympic snowboarder, Ryan Wedding, landed on the FBI’s most wanted list for allegedly operating a vast drug trafficking network. In 2024, US authorities intercepted one of his cocaine shipments. 

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 5:33 AM IST
QUICK LINKS