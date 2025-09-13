Who Is Hillel Neuer? Man Who Humiliated Pakistan At UN By Calling It A Terror Sponsor
Home > World > Who Is Hillel Neuer? Man Who Humiliated Pakistan At UN By Calling It A Terror Sponsor

Who Is Hillel Neuer? Man Who Humiliated Pakistan At UN By Calling It A Terror Sponsor

The clash happened during an emergency meeting when human rights lawyer and UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer took the floor.

Hillel Neuer
Hillel Neuer

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 13, 2025 10:06:18 IST

The recent attack by Israel on Qatar became a major topic at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Israel carried out a strike in Doha, targeting Hamas leaders based in Qatar, a country that has been acting as a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. The incident triggered heated debate inside the UN, where a strong exchange left Pakistan embarrassed on the global stage.

The clash happened during an emergency meeting when human rights lawyer and UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer took the floor. Sharing his remarks later on X (formerly Twitter), Neuer questioned Qatar’s role in sheltering Hamas leaders while at the same time presenting itself as a mediator in peace talks. He asked bluntly, “If you don’t want targeted bombings on terrorists in your capital, why do you harbor terrorists in your capital? Why is your Al Jazeera serving as Hamas’ propaganda arm? Why do you act as mediator by day, and a terror sponsor by night?”

Neuer also accused the UN of double standards. He pointed out that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel’s actions, but when the United States killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011, the UN chief at the time celebrated it as justice, and France called it a victory for democracies. Neuer asked: “How is this different?”

The most dramatic moment came when Neuer brought Pakistan into the debate. While highlighting Qatar’s support for Hamas since 2012, he was interrupted by a Pakistani delegate. The representative accused Neuer of violating UN principles and making baseless allegations. However, the chair allowed Neuer to finish his remarks. With only four seconds left, Neuer said, “Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror.”

That single line humiliated Pakistan at the UN and sparked reactions worldwide. His statement directly accused Islamabad of backing terrorism, putting Pakistan in an uncomfortable position before the international community.

Tags: Hillel Neuerpakistanun

