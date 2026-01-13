LIVE TV
Who Is Jasvir Dhesi? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting At Businessman's Home In Canada, Issues Threat:' Anyone Who Goes Against Us Will…'

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a shooting outside a businessman’s home in Brampton, Canada.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group has claimed responsibility for the shooting (PHOTO: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
January 13, 2026 17:38:12 IST

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang says they’re behind a shooting outside a businessman’s home in Brampton, Canada.

A social media post, apparently from Goldy Dhillon, one of their guys in Canada, claimed they fired shots at Jasvir Dhesi’s place on Louvre Circle on January 12. In the post, Dhillon accused Dhesi of siding with rival gangs and warned that anyone who crosses them will pay the price.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Brampton Shooting in Canada

“Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. I’m Goldy Dhillon from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. I take responsibility for the shooting at Jasvir Dhesi’s house in Brampton, Canada, on January 12, 2026 (5 Louvre Circle, L6P 1W2),” the post said.

“Jasvir Dhesi supports our enemies. Anyone who goes against us will face the same fate,” it continued.

They posted a video, too. It shows someone alone, firing several shots at the house. So far, nobody’s reported any injuries.

This isn’t the first time the Bishnoi gang has turned up in Canada’s violent crime stories. Over the years, they’ve gone after celebrities like Bollywood star Salman Khan at his Galaxy Apartment, and even targeted Kap’s Café, run by comedian Kapil Sharma in Canada.

Brampton Shooting Rekindles Fears Over Bishnoi Gang’s Presence in Canada

Back in September, Canada officially named the Bishnoi gang a terrorist group, saying they create fear and intimidation. “Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially when they target specific communities,” an official statement read.

The government says the gang focuses on terrorising certain communities. By putting them on the terrorist list, officials say they now have more power to go after them and stop their crimes, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said.

With the Bishnoi gang added, Canada now lists 88 terrorist groups under its Criminal Code.

Being on that list means the government can freeze or take property, vehicles, and money connected to the gang. Law enforcement also gets stronger tools to prosecute crimes related to terrorism like financing, recruiting, and travel.

It’s a crime in Canada and for Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group. It’s also illegal to give property to a group if you know it’ll help them.

This terrorist listing helps border and immigration officials decide who gets to enter Canada, too.

Bishnoi Gang Terror Label Looms Large

The Bishnoi gang, led by Lawrence Bishnoi, is a transnational criminal organisation mostly based in India, but they’re active in Canada, especially where there’s a big South Asian community.

Canadian police say the gang is behind some extortion cases. Their leader’s still locked up in India.

According to officials, “The Bishnoi Gang commits murder, shootings, and arson, and uses extortion and intimidation to spread fear. They target communities, local leaders, businesses, and cultural figures, making people feel unsafe.”

Listing them as terrorists, officials say, gives Canadian security and law enforcement agencies more ways to fight back and keep communities safer.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS