Who Is Jimena Araya Aka Rosita And Why Was The Venezuelan Model Sanctioned By US? Her Background, Gang Links Explained

Jimena Araya, popularly known as Rosita, has come under global attention after the United States Treasury announced sanctions against her. The Venezuelan model, actor and DJ has been linked to the criminal operations of the Tren de Aragua gang, one of the most powerful and violent groups operating in South America. The sanctions have raised questions about her background, her career in entertainment and the reasons behind the US decision.

Jimena Romina Araya Navarro first became known through Spanish-language television in the early 2000s. She appeared in popular shows such as El amor las vuelve locas (2005), Negra consentida (2004) and El Cuerpo del Deseo (2005). These roles helped her gain popularity not just in Venezuela but also among Spanish-speaking viewers in the United States. Over the years, she expanded her career, performing as a DJ at events across Venezuela, Colombia and Mexico. Her social media presence grew rapidly.

According to the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Araya’s connection to the Tren de Aragua gang goes beyond social circles. OFAC alleges that she is romantically linked to the gang’s leader, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Niño Guerrero. The agency claims that Araya helped him escape from a Venezuelan prison in 2012 and continued supporting the gang afterwards. Officials say she played a role in money laundering and coordinated with others in the entertainment industry who were also tied to the gang.

The Tren de Aragua gang is involved in narcotrafficking, human smuggling and other international crimes. It has expanded its operations beyond Venezuela, affecting several South American countries and migrant routes leading to the United States. The US says these sanctions are aimed at cutting off financial channels that fuel the gang’s activities. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that criminal groups cannot operate freely when they cross international borders.

Under the sanctions, Araya’s assets in the US are frozen, and she is barred from accessing American financial systems. Any businesses linked to her also face restrictions. As of now, Araya has not issued any public statement responding to the allegations or the sanctions.

