Home > World > Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Girlfriend Known As 'The Inspector'; Will Reveals Plan To Leave Her $50 Million, 33-Carat Diamond Ring, Pedo Island And More Before His Death

Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Known As ‘The Inspector’; Will Reveals Plan To Leave Her $50 Million, 33-Carat Diamond Ring, Pedo Island And More Before His Death

Jeffrey Epstein: Disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein planned to leave a massive portion of his wealth, including $50 million in cash, luxury properties, and a rare diamond ring to his girlfriend, according to details from his will signed just two days before his death. Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell on August 10, 2019, was facing federal charges related to sex trafficking.

Jeffrey Epstein intended to leave $50 million and significant properties to girlfriend Karyna Shuliak (Pic Credits: X)
Jeffrey Epstein intended to leave $50 million and significant properties to girlfriend Karyna Shuliak (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 2, 2026 18:01:45 IST

Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Known As ‘The Inspector’; Will Reveals Plan To Leave Her $50 Million, 33-Carat Diamond Ring, Pedo Island And More Before His Death

Jeffrey Epstein: Disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein planned to leave a massive portion of his wealth, including $50 million in cash, luxury properties, and a rare diamond ring to his girlfriend, according to details from his will signed just 2 days before his death.

Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell on August 10, 2019, was facing federal charges related to sex trafficking. His will, dated August 8, 2019, outlines how he intended to distribute his $288 million fortune among at least 44 beneficiaries.

However, most of these plans never materialized.

Estate Shifted To Trust, Funds Used For Victims

Although Jeffrey Epstein named several beneficiaries, his estate was ultimately diverted into a trust rather than being distributed as per the will. The trust has since been used to compensate victims, pay tax liabilities, and cover legal costs.

Recent disclosures suggest that only around $127 million now remains from the original estate. The will was signed by Epstein’s long-time attorney Darren Indyke, eight days after Epstein’s death.

What Jeffrey Epstein Wanted To Leave His Girlfriend

According to documents released by the US Department of Justice, Epstein intended to leave $50 million to his girlfriend Karyna Shuliak. In addition to cash, Epstein planned to bequeath her some of his most controversial and valuable assets, including:

  • Little Saint James, widely known as “Epstein Island”
  • Zorro Ranch in New Mexico
  • His infamous New York townhouse
  • Properties in Paris and Florida
  • She was also named as the recipient of a 33-carat diamond ring, described as being set in platinum and flanked by baguette-cut diamonds.
  • A handwritten note on the will stated that the ring was given “in contemplation of marriage.”

Who Is Karyna Shuliak?

Karyna Shuliak, a Belarus native, reportedly moved to the United States in 2009. Media reports suggest she was in a relationship with Epstein for 8 to 10 years.

She allegedly earned the nickname “the inspector” because of her habit of closely monitoring Jeffrey Epstein’s activities. Despite the length of the relationship, her association with Epstein became publicly known only months after his death.

Karyna Shuliak was reportedly the last person to speak with Jeffrey Epstein by phone before he was found dead in his jail cell.

Other Beneficiaries Named In Jeffrey Epstein’s Will

Epstein’s will also listed several close associates and family members as beneficiaries:

  • Darren Indyke (Attorney): $50 million
  • Richard Kahn (Accountant): $25 million
  • Ghislaine Maxwell: $10 million
  • Mark Epstein (Brother): $10 million
  • Larry Visoski (Pilot): $10 million

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 6:01 PM IST
Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Known As ‘The Inspector’; Will Reveals Plan To Leave Her $50 Million, 33-Carat Diamond Ring, Pedo Island And More Before His Death

