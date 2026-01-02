LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Kyrylo Budanov? From Spy Chief To Zelenskyy's New Top Aide With A Legendary Record Of Bold Operations Against Russia

Who Is Kyrylo Budanov? From Spy Chief To Zelenskyy’s New Top Aide With A Legendary Record Of Bold Operations Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his new top aide. The 39-year-old spy chief, known for bold operations against Russia, takes charge at a critical moment in Ukraine’s war and diplomacy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his new top aide. (Photos: ANI, Wiki)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his new top aide. (Photos: ANI, Wiki)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 2, 2026 22:20:29 IST

Who Is Kyrylo Budanov? From Spy Chief To Zelenskyy’s New Top Aide With A Legendary Record Of Bold Operations Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as the new head of the Office of the President, elevating one of Ukraine’s most prominent wartime figures to the heart of political power. The appointment follows the resignation of Zelenskyy’s former chief of staff Andriy Yermak amid a corruption scandal.

At just 39, Budanov has built a formidable reputation in Ukraine for overseeing bold and high-stakes operations against Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelenskyy’s Strategic Appointment at a Critical Moment

Announcing the decision on social media, Zelenskyy said he had personally offered Budanov the role, stressing the need for sharper focus on security, defence, and diplomacy as the war enters a decisive phase.

“At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Budanov had “specialised experience” and the strength needed to deliver results.

The move comes as Zelenskyy revealed that a US-brokered framework aimed at ending the war was “90 per cent” ready, underscoring the political and military significance of placing a trusted intelligence chief in a top advisory role.

Who Is Kyrylo Budanov?

Kyrylo Budanov has headed Ukraine’s Defence Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) since 2020. A career military officer and former special forces operative, he rose through the ranks after serving in eastern Ukraine following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Budanov has been wounded three times in combat and has reportedly survived multiple assassination attempts, adding to his near-mythical status among Ukrainians during wartime.

A Reputation Forged Through Covert and High-Stakes Operations

Budanov is widely credited with overseeing a series of covert and strategic operations targeting Russian military interests, although Kyiv rarely confirms details publicly. He has also played a key role in negotiations with Moscow over prisoner-of-war exchanges.

Known for his restrained public appearances and cryptic remarks, Budanov has acknowledged that his media presence is part of Ukraine’s broader “information battle” against Russia. In a 2023 interview, he described strategic communication as a crucial wartime tool alongside battlefield operations.

A Break From the Past After Corruption Scandal

Budanov will replace Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s longtime confidante and a powerful behind-the-scenes figure often referred to as Ukraine’s “grey cardinal.” Yermak resigned in November after anti-corruption agents searched his home during a sweeping probe into alleged kickbacks in the energy sector.

Although Yermak has not been named as a suspect, the scandal fuelled public anger and intensified calls for reform as Ukraine continues to fight for survival against Russian advances.

A Shift in Power Dynamics in Kyiv

The appointment marks a notable shift for a role traditionally held by civilian political operators focused on domestic governance. By naming a decorated military intelligence chief as his top aide, Zelenskyy appears to be prioritising security expertise and battlefield credibility at a time when trust in state institutions is under strain.

Zelenskyy is also expected to reshuffle the intelligence leadership, with foreign intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko set to take over as head of military intelligence.

What Budanov’s Appointment Signals for Ukraine

Budanov accepted the nomination, calling it “an honour and a responsibility” to focus on Ukraine’s strategic security during a historic moment. His elevation signals a tighter integration of intelligence, military strategy, and diplomacy as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its defences and negotiating position.

As the war approaches its fourth year, Budanov’s move from shadowy intelligence operations to the centre of political decision-making highlights how deeply the conflict continues to shape Ukraine’s leadership and future path.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 10:20 PM IST
