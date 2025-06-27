Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > World > Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Son Of Norway’s Crown Princess Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault Charges

Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Son Of Norway’s Crown Princess Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault Charges

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway’s Crown Princess, is accused of 3 rapes and 14 other offences, including assault and restraining order violations. The 10-month police probe is closed and now with prosecutors. Høiby denies the rape allegations.

Marius Borg Hoiby is suspected of three rapes and over a dozen other offences by Norwegian police
Marius Borg Hoiby is suspected of three rapes and over a dozen other offences by Norwegian police

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 20:26:12 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Norway’s in the middle of a royal mess, and it’s not the kind you sweep under the palace rug. Marius Borg Høiby—the Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, the one without a title—just got slapped with some heavy accusations: three counts of rape, plus a laundry list of other ugly stuff.

The police have revealed the details in a Friday press conference after months of digging around.

Investigation on Marius Borg Høiby Closed

So here’s where things stand: Police attorney Andreas Kruszweski said the investigation, which dragged on for ten months, is finally done. Now it’s up to the public prosecutor to figure out if they’re actually going to charge Høiby. No one’s saying he’s guilty yet, but man, it’s not a good look.

Quick catch-up for anyone not following Norwegian royals like it’s a soap opera: Marius is Mette-Marit’s kid from before she married Crown Prince Haakon. No official duties, no royal title, but let’s be real—he’s still got that royal spotlight on him, especially with this kind of scandal.

Turns out, it all started when Høiby got arrested on August 4th, 2024, accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Suddenly, there’s a whole stack of allegations, and they’re not minor. Here’s what police say he’s suspected of:

– One count of rape with intercourse
– Two counts of rape without intercourse
– Four counts of sexually offensive behaviour
– One count of abuse in a close relationship
– Two counts of bodily harm
– One count of vandalism
– One count of making threats
– Five violations of restraining orders
– One count of insulting a cop
– Five traffic offences

Who is Marius Borg Høiby?

Marius is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from before she married Crown Prince Haakon, Norway’s future king. He doesn’t have a royal title, doesn’t do any of the official royal stuff either.

Just being linked to the royal family puts him under that relentless media microscope. 

Now, Høiby’s lawyer, Ellen Holager Andenæs, says he denies the rape allegations—straight up rejects them. She’s not commenting on the rest, which, honestly, says a lot without saying much.

People all over Norway are glued to this, mostly because of his royal connections. The palace? Silent so far. 

So, what now? With the cops wrapping up, it’s all in the prosecutors’ hands. They’ve got to decide if there’s actually enough to charge Høiby with serious crimes. We’ll probably get that answer in the next few weeks. Depending on what they decide, this could shake up not just Høiby’s future, but how people see the whole royal crew. Stay tuned, because something tells me this story’s not going away anytime soon.

Tags: marius borg høibynorway crown princess sonnorway news
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?