Who Is Marius Borg Hoiby? Son Of Norway’s Crown Princess Accused Of Rape And Sexual Assault Charges

Norway’s in the middle of a royal mess, and it’s not the kind you sweep under the palace rug. Marius Borg Høiby—the Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, the one without a title—just got slapped with some heavy accusations: three counts of rape, plus a laundry list of other ugly stuff.

The police have revealed the details in a Friday press conference after months of digging around.

Investigation on Marius Borg Høiby Closed

So here’s where things stand: Police attorney Andreas Kruszweski said the investigation, which dragged on for ten months, is finally done. Now it’s up to the public prosecutor to figure out if they’re actually going to charge Høiby. No one’s saying he’s guilty yet, but man, it’s not a good look.

Quick catch-up for anyone not following Norwegian royals like it’s a soap opera: Marius is Mette-Marit’s kid from before she married Crown Prince Haakon. No official duties, no royal title, but let’s be real—he’s still got that royal spotlight on him, especially with this kind of scandal.

Turns out, it all started when Høiby got arrested on August 4th, 2024, accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Suddenly, there’s a whole stack of allegations, and they’re not minor. Here’s what police say he’s suspected of:

– One count of rape with intercourse

– Two counts of rape without intercourse

– Four counts of sexually offensive behaviour

– One count of abuse in a close relationship

– Two counts of bodily harm

– One count of vandalism

– One count of making threats

– Five violations of restraining orders

– One count of insulting a cop

– Five traffic offences

Who is Marius Borg Høiby?

Marius is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from before she married Crown Prince Haakon, Norway’s future king. He doesn’t have a royal title, doesn’t do any of the official royal stuff either.

Just being linked to the royal family puts him under that relentless media microscope.

Now, Høiby’s lawyer, Ellen Holager Andenæs, says he denies the rape allegations—straight up rejects them. She’s not commenting on the rest, which, honestly, says a lot without saying much.

People all over Norway are glued to this, mostly because of his royal connections. The palace? Silent so far.

So, what now? With the cops wrapping up, it’s all in the prosecutors’ hands. They’ve got to decide if there’s actually enough to charge Høiby with serious crimes. We’ll probably get that answer in the next few weeks. Depending on what they decide, this could shake up not just Høiby’s future, but how people see the whole royal crew. Stay tuned, because something tells me this story’s not going away anytime soon.