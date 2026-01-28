Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

A major political scandal is rocking Montenegro after explicit videos and intimate materials involving two senior officials surfaced online. The controversy has sparked resignations, accusations, and police action. The controversy involves Mirjana Pajkovic, a former high-ranking official, and Dejan Vuksic, a senior advisor and former director of the National Security Agency.

Mirjana Pajkovic, who until recently was the Director General for Human Rights in the Montenegrin government, stepped down from her post after the explicit footage began circulating on social media. Pajkovic has said she is the victim of “revenge pornography” and a coordinated attempt to damage her reputation. She claims the videos were distributed without her consent and used as part of a smear campaign against her.

‘Revenge Pornography’: Mirjana Pajkovic’s Serious Allegations

In her public statements, Pajkovic alleged that she received threatening phone calls, some of which she says came from lines inside the office of President Jakov Milatovic. To support her claims, she shared transcripts of messages she says were sent by Vuksic. One message included the line, “You will come sooner or later,” which Pajkovic interpreted as an intimidation tactic.

According to reports, former security chief Dejan Vuksic has strongly denied all accusations. Upon resigning, Vuksic claimed Mirjana Pajkovic “stole and misused” his phone in late 2024 and that any recordings were fabricated from that misuse. He also alleged that Pajković had ties to organised crime, specifically the Kavač clan, claims she has rejected outright as attempts to shift blame.

President’s Office Dragged Into the Controversy

The scandal has drawn in the highest levels of government. Mirjana Pajkovic has said she contacted President Milatovic multiple times, asking for protection as a victim, but says she received no response. She also complained that her candidacy for the role of Ombudsman was never published, a move she sees as part of a broader effort to sideline her.

Both Mirjana Pajkovic and Vuksic have given their resignations in January 2026 as the scandal has made it difficult for either to continue in public office. Montenegrin police have confirmed they are investigating the matter, and authorities have said the case will involve digital evidence and forensic analysis.

The affair has sparked a national debate about privacy, consent, women’s rights, and protections against non-consensual intimate imagery. People have pointed out the lack of strong legal safeguards in Montenegro for victims of revenge pornography. Others have asked why the explicit material was released and called for accountability at every level.

