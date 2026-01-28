LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death Ajit Pawar career ajit-pawar donald trump akhilesh yadav ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

A leaked explicit video scandal involving Mirjana Pajkovic and former security chief Dejan Vuksic has shaken Montenegro’s politics, forced resignations, and triggered a police probe, while sparking a wider debate on privacy, consent, and revenge pornography.

Explicit Video Leak Rocks Montenegro Politics (Image: Left, X; R, X/ VuksicDejan)
Explicit Video Leak Rocks Montenegro Politics (Image: Left, X; R, X/ VuksicDejan)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 28, 2026 21:09:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

A major political scandal is rocking Montenegro after explicit videos and intimate materials involving two senior officials surfaced online. The controversy has sparked resignations, accusations, and police action. The controversy involves Mirjana Pajkovic, a former high-ranking official, and Dejan Vuksic, a senior advisor and former director of the National Security Agency.

You Might Be Interested In

Mirjana Pajkovic, who until recently was the Director General for Human Rights in the Montenegrin government, stepped down from her post after the explicit footage began circulating on social media. Pajkovic has said she is the victim of “revenge pornography” and a coordinated attempt to damage her reputation. She claims the videos were distributed without her consent and used as part of a smear campaign against her.

‘Revenge Pornography’:  Mirjana Pajkovic’s Serious Allegations

In her public statements, Pajkovic alleged that she received threatening phone calls, some of which she says came from lines inside the office of President Jakov Milatovic. To support her claims, she shared transcripts of messages she says were sent by Vuksic. One message included the line, “You will come sooner or later,” which Pajkovic interpreted as an intimidation tactic.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, former security chief Dejan Vuksic has strongly denied all accusations. Upon resigning, Vuksic claimed Mirjana Pajkovic “stole and misused” his phone in late 2024 and that any recordings were fabricated from that misuse. He also alleged that Pajković had ties to organised crime, specifically the Kavač clan, claims she has rejected outright as attempts to shift blame.

President’s Office Dragged Into the Controversy

The scandal has drawn in the highest levels of government. Mirjana Pajkovic has said she contacted President Milatovic multiple times, asking for protection as a victim, but says she received no response. She also complained that her candidacy for the role of Ombudsman was never published, a move she sees as part of a broader effort to sideline her.

Both Mirjana Pajkovic and Vuksic have given their resignations in January 2026 as the scandal has made it difficult for either to continue in public office. Montenegrin police have confirmed they are investigating the matter, and authorities have said the case will involve digital evidence and forensic analysis.

The affair has sparked a national debate about privacy, consent, women’s rights, and protections against non-consensual intimate imagery. People have pointed out the lack of strong legal safeguards in Montenegro for victims of revenge pornography. Others have asked why the explicit material was released and called for accountability at every level.

Also Read: US Attack On Iran Imminent? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Massive Armada’ Heading To Tehran, Hopes ‘They Make A Deal’ Over Nuclear Program

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newslatest world newsleaked video

RELATED News

Ajit Pawar Dies At 66: A Look Back At How Baramati Shaped His Political Journey With NCP And Also Ended Up As His Final Tragic Chapter

Who Was ‘Baby Rider’ Diana Bahador? 19-Year-Old Iranian Biker Influencer With 200K Followers Shot Dead Amid Protests

US Attack On Iran Imminent? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Massive Armada’ Heading To Tehran, Hopes ‘They Make A Deal’ Over Nuclear Program

Who Is Kim Keon Hee? How Two Luxury Handbags, A BMW Dealership, And A Controversial Church Led To The Arrest Of Former First Lady Of South Korea

Pakistan Train Blast: Jaffar Express Derailed in Sindh as Baloch Group Takes Responsibility ‘Attacks Will Continue Until Balochistan Is Free’

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is A Huge Loss For Maharashtra’: Grieving Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence On Ajit Pawar’s Death, Urges Leaders To Keep Politics Away

Inside The NCP Breakup: Why Ajit Pawar Walked Away From Uncle Sharad Pawar – Explained

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Matches LIVE On TV And Online

PAK vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE On TV And Online

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who Is The Owner Of Bombardier Learjet 45 Operated By VSR Aviation, That Crashed In Baramati Killing Maharashtra DY CM?

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic
Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic
Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic
Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

QUICK LINKS