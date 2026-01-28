LIVE TV
Home > World > US Attack On Iran Imminent? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning, Says 'Massive Armada' Heading To Tehran, Hopes 'They Make A Deal' Over Nuclear Program

Donald Trump warned Iran that a massive US naval armada is moving closer, mixing strong military threats with calls for diplomacy. He said he hopes Tehran will negotiate a deal to stop its nuclear programme, even as Iran denies seeking talks under pressure.

Trump Warns of ‘Massive Armada’ Near Iran (image: AI generated)
Trump Warns of ‘Massive Armada’ Near Iran (image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 28, 2026 18:49:10 IST

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday that a “massive armada” of American military ships is heading toward the country, and he said he hoped Tehran would come to the negotiating table to make a deal on stopping its nuclear program.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said strong military language with a plea for diplomacy. He pointed to the deployment of warships and other military assets to the Middle East, saying the force was meant to send a clear message. “By the way, there’s another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now. So we’ll see. I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal. They should have made a deal the first time. They’d have a country,” Trump said to the crowd. 

‘Bigger Than Venezuela’ Fleet Says Donald Trump

As per reports, Donald Trump has used the word “armada” repeatedly in recent days to describe the buildup of US naval power near Iran. At another event, he described the fleet as “bigger than Venezuela,” referring to a previous deployment of US forces to another part of the world. Despite the military show of strength, Trump made clear that his preference was for Iran to choose talks over conflict.

In a related interview, Donald Trump told the news outlet Axios that the situation with Iran was “in flux,” meaning it could still change. He said major American military assets had already moved closer to the region and hinted that Tehran may be open to a diplomatic solution. “We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” he said, adding that Iranian officials had signaled a desire to engage in talks.

Tensions Over Nuclear Programme

Trump’s remarks come amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, especially after months of domestic protests inside Iran and concerns over its nuclear program. Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran give up efforts to develop nuclear weapons and has urged Tehran to negotiate a fair and equitable deal that would prevent nuclear armament.

Despite Trump’s public hope for talks, Iranian officials have said they have not sought direct negotiations with the United States. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that there had been no recent contact with US negotiators and that discussions could not proceed amid what Tehran sees as coercive pressure.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 6:49 PM IST
