‘Respecting Iran’s Sovereignty’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Calls Iran President, Assures ’Kingdom Will Not Allow Its Airspace Or Territory To Be Used’ Amid US Tensions

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has made it clear that the Kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military action against Iran, even as reports grow about a major US naval buildup in the region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Crown Prince said this during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. During the conversation, Pezeshkian briefed him on recent developments inside Iran, including the status of nuclear negotiations.

Mohammed bin Salman–Iran President Phone Call

Mohammed bin Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia respects Iran’s sovereignty and will not permit attacks or military operations against the country from any side, no matter where they come from. He also repeated Saudi Arabia’s belief that disputes should be settled through dialogue, not force, to ensure peace and stability in the region, as per reports.

“The Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom’s position of respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized that the Kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any attacks from any party whatsoever, regardless of their origin,” SPA said.

Support for Dialogue, Not War

The statement added that the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for peaceful efforts and dialogue aimed at reducing tensions and improving regional security.

Iranian President Pezeshkian welcomed the Saudi position and thanked Mohammed bin Salman for his role in working toward regional stability and security, as per reports.

Trump Talks Tough as US Buildup Grows

The Saudi statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump once again took a tough stand on Iran during a campaign-style event in Iowa. Trump pointed to a growing US military presence in the Middle East and said pressure on Iran would continue, while also suggesting talks were still possible.

Referring to the deployment, Trump said there was a “beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran,” adding that Tehran should “make a deal.” He said Iran would be in a better position today if it had agreed earlier.

At the same time, Iran continues to face serious internal unrest. The country has been hit by widespread anti-government protests driven by rising prices, economic stress, and anger over governance.

Iran’s Protests and Rising Death Toll

According to data compiled by the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), as of the 31st day of protests, at least 6,221 deaths have been confirmed. Of these, 5,858 were protesters, including 100 children, while 214 were government forces and 49 were civilians not involved in protests. Another 17,091 deaths are still being reviewed.

HRANA also reported 42,324 arrests, 11,017 serious injuries, 261 forced confessions, and protest-related incidents across 201 cities in 31 provinces.

