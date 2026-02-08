Who Is Nancy Guthrie? Mother of US News Anchor Savannah Guthrie Missing in ‘Kidnapping’ Case, $50,000 Reward Announced- What We Know So Far

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case: US news anchor Savannah Guthrie, along with her siblings, has shared an emotional video appealing for the safe return of their mother.

In the clip posted on Instagram on Saturday evening, Savannah Guthrie said, “We received your message, and we understand,” as she stood beside her two siblings. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her.”

She added, “This is the only way we will find peace. She means everything to us, and we are willing to pay.”

Nancy Guthrie went missing late at night from her home in Tucson, Arizona, last weekend. Authorities suspect she may have been abducted and taken against her will.

Who Is Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie is the mother of prominent US news anchor and ‘Today TV host Savannah Guthrie. She lives in Tucson, Arizona, and is an active member of her local church community. Nancy was reported missing after she failed to attend Sunday services, prompting concern among church members.

Authorities believe she may have been taken against her will after suspicious activity was detected at her home, including the removal of a doorbell camera and the disconnection of her pacemaker monitoring app at about 02:28 local time.

The FBI is currently investigating the case, including a possible ransom message reportedly demanding cryptocurrency. Authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Why Nancy Guthrie Been Kidnapped?

As the search continues for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, questions have emerged about the possible motive behind her suspected abduction. While authorities stress that no conclusion can be drawn until a suspect is identified and taken into custody, retired NYPD Sergeant Joe Giacalone has offered insight into common motives in missing persons cases.

Speaking to Parad,e Giacalon said investigators treat ransom notes with utmost seriousness. “They’re going ot examine these carefully,” he explained, noting that law enforcement has the tools to determine whether a note represents a credible threat or a hoax. He added that in at least one instance, a person had already been identified and arrested in connection with a similar situation.

Giacalone further outlined that financial gain is not the only possible motive. “Those are the three biggest motives that people do this stuff. But in a situation like this, you also have to consider a revenge factor, a cover-up factor, meaning that the person found out something within the family and now they’re trying to keep it under wraps, that kind of thing.”

