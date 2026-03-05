LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Shagufta Kiran? Pakistani Christian Woman Sentenced To Death Over WhatsApp Blasphemy Allegations Now Raised At UN Human Rights Council

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Jubilee Campaign representative Hulda Fahmi raised concerns about Shagufta Kiran, a Christian woman imprisoned in Pakistan on blasphemy charges.

Shagufta Kiran Case Raised at UNHRC (Image: X)
Shagufta Kiran Case Raised at UNHRC (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 5, 2026 17:01:26 IST

During the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Jubilee Campaign representative Hulda Fahmi, during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Torture, raised the case of Shagufta Kiran, a Christian woman imprisoned in Pakistan over blasphemy allegations. 

Fahmi urged the council to prioritise the repeal of anti-apostasy and blasphemy laws worldwide. She said many people are still in jail under what she described as dehumanising conditions simply for exercising their freedom of conscience.

Who Is Shagufta Kiran

Shagufta Kiran is a Pakistani Christian woman who has been in jail since July 29, 2021. She is currently being held at Central Jail Adiala in Rawalpindi. Kiran was arrested after being accused of forwarding allegedly blasphemous material through WhatsApp in September 2020.

During the operation, authorities reportedly raided her home. During the raid they seized electronic devices and detained her husband and two sons, who were later released.

Legal Sections in Shagufta Kiran Case

Shagufta Kiran faces several charges under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. These include “intending to outrage religious feelings” under Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and “insulting the Prophet Muhammad” under Section 295-C. Additional charges include offences under Sections 298 and 298-A related to derogatory remarks about religious figures, along with abetment under Section 109. Authorities have also used provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, accusing her of online hate speech and incitement of interfaith hostility.

According to reports, the accusations forced members of Kiran’s family to go into hiding because of safety concerns.

Report Highlights Minority Persecution

A report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) titled “Under Siege: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2023/24” highlighted continued attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan. These include mob violence against their homes and places of worship, desecration of Ahmadiyya graves, arbitrary detentions, and the forced conversion of Hindu and Christian women and girls.

The report said more than 750 people were imprisoned on blasphemy charges by October 2024. It also documented at least four faith-based killings. Three of the four people who were targeted were members of the Ahmadiyya community.

Mob Attacks and Calls for Reform

The HRCP report also pointed to two major mob attacks on the Christian community in Jaranwala and Sargodha. These attacks were fuelled by social media posts. Despite investigations by the Special Branch in Punjab, no meaningful action has been taken against groups allegedly behind false blasphemy accusations, the HRCP statement said.

According to a press release, HRCP’s National Interfaith Working Group, which advocates for the rights of religious minorities, called for reforms to discriminatory laws. The group recommended constitutional amendments so religious minorities can hold the offices of President and Prime Minister.

The group also recommended creating a parliamentary minorities’ caucus and setting up a commission to investigate the role of far-right lawyer groups in allegedly framing false blasphemy charges.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:01 PM IST
Tags: latest newspakistan newsWorld news

QUICK LINKS