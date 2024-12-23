Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Who is Sriram Krishnan? Donald Trump Adds Another Indian-Origin To His Cabinet

Sriram Krishnan has held leadership roles in product teams at major tech companies, including Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, and Snap. His extensive background in technology,

Indian American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author Sriram Krishnan has been appointed as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. The announcement was made on Sunday, December 22 by US President-elect Donald Trump, as part of a series of new appointments.

In an official statement, Trump stated, “Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence within the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.”

Role and Responsibilities

Krishnan will collaborate closely with David O. Sacks, who has been named the White House AI and Crypto Czar. Together, they will oversee and coordinate AI-related policies across the government. Krishnan will also work alongside the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to maintain America’s leadership in artificial intelligence.

Trump highlighted Krishnan’s contributions to technology, noting that he began his career at Microsoft, where he was a founding member of the Windows Azure team.

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

Sriram Krishnan has held leadership roles in product teams at major tech companies, including Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, and Snap. His extensive background in technology, public policy, and international affairs positions him as a valuable asset in shaping AI strategies at the federal level.

Responding to his appointment, Krishnan said, “I’m honored to serve our country and to ensure continued American leadership in AI, working closely with David Sacks.”

The Indian American community warmly welcomed Krishnan’s appointment. Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, expressed pride in Krishnan’s selection, stating, “We are delighted that President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Sriram Krishnan for this crucial role.”

Joshipura praised Krishnan’s expertise in artificial intelligence and noted his contributions as a thinker and commentator in the field. “His experience combining public policy, international affairs, investing, and technology will serve him well in this significant position,” he added.

Indiaspora also shared its enthusiasm for collaborating with Krishnan in their ongoing work on AI initiatives in the United States and abroad.

