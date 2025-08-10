LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?

Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?

President Trump has nominated Tammy Bruce, State Department spokesperson and former Fox News contributor, to be the US deputy representative to the UN. A former liberal activist turned conservative, Bruce's nomination comes amid global tensions and will require Senate confirmation.

Trump has nominated State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as deputy UN representative. (Photo: X/@statedeptspox)
Trump has nominated State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as deputy UN representative. (Photo: X/@statedeptspox)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 10, 2025 16:09:07 IST

US President Donald Trump has nominated State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce to serve as the United States’ next deputy representative to the United Nations, elevating a prominent conservative voice with a unique political journey.

From the Briefing Room to the UN

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Saturday, writing, “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador.”

The president praised Bruce, saying she has been “serving with distinction” in her current role and “will represent our Country brilliantly at the UN.”

Bruce has become a visible face of the US State Department during the first six months of Trump’s second term, frequently leading press briefings and defending his administration’s foreign policy agenda.



A Political Evolution

Before joining the Trump administration, Bruce was best known as a Fox News contributor. Her path to the conservative spotlight, however, came after years as a Democrat and self-described liberal activist, according to a report published by Politico. That dramatic shift eventually brought her into Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again (MAGA)’ campaign fold, where she has become a vocal supporter of Trump’s policies.

She was appointed to the State Department role in January, one of several conservative media figures brought into the administration’s ranks.

Senate Scrutiny Awaits

Bruce’s new nomination comes at a time when the US still lacks a confirmed permanent ambassador to the United Nations. Mike Waltz, who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser, had his confirmation hearing last month, but the Senate has yet to vote, as reported by American media outlets.

As a Senate-confirmed role, Bruce’s nomination is now expected to face legislative scrutiny. If confirmed, she’ll assume the role during a tense period for American foreign policy, especially as President Donald Trump’s administration faces international backlash over its support for Israel during the Gaza war.

