Who Was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRGC Spokesman Killed In US‑Israeli Airstrike As Iran Loses Another Top Military Official Days After Ali Larijani’s Death

Spokesman of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Ali Mohammad Naini, was reportedly killed on Friday in US-Israeli attacks, which is another significant defeat of the military command of Tehran in the ongoing Gulf war. The facts of Naini’s death were confirmed by the state media, only hours after the intense criticism of the US and Israel that he had delivered was being widely reported in the local media.

Who Was Ali Mohammad Naini?

Naini had complimented the capability of Iran in manufacturing missiles in that he had said that its missile industry received a perfect score of 100 out of 100 and there is no worry in this aspect as we still manage to produce missiles in times of war, according to Fars News Agency. He has died a week after a succession of fatal blows on the Iranian leadership, and three other senior officials Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani and Esmail Khatib are also killed in other sustained attacks. The Multi service primary force of the Iranian armed forces has played a key role in the Iranian military and strategy in the region, the IRGC.

US-Israel-Iran war

The US-Israel-Iran war has been getting gradually more intense in recent weeks, with the attacks on the energy and military facilities being the sensitive ones. Israel attacked the South Pars gas field of Iran and Iran responded by attacking the Ras Laffan LNG plant of Qatar, one of the largest in the world. Both have become a symbol of escalating deadliness and sophistication of the military capabilities of both parties due to the drone and missile exchanges. Although Israel did not formally take credit over the South Pars attack, the then US president Donald Trump credited the move to Israel, with threats of more Iranian strikes on the energy infrastructure of Qatar leading to a massive response. The chain of attacks highlights a bigger scheme by Israel and the US to dismember the Tehran leadership and cripple its functional capacities in the region.

Iran Loses Another Top Military Official Days After Ali Larijani’s Death

Israeli officials have pointed out that there are more targeted operations yet they have assured that there are more surprises to come in the next few days as promised by the Defence Minister of Israel, Israel Katz. The assassination of senior Iranian leaders, such as intelligence chief Esmail Khatib, Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani and political figure Ali Larijani, is a devastating blow to the chain of command in Iran. The analysts indicate that the developments may lead to further hyperactivity in the area and intensify the conflict as Iranian leadership scurries to retaliate at the same time keeping war preparedness. The events are still going at a pace and the world is looking at what Tehran is going to do next and the security situation in the gulf is taking a new twist.

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