Who Was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al Qaeda-Linked Leader Killed as US Launches ‘Hawkeye Strike,’ Hits 100+ ISIS Targets in Syria

The United States carried out another retaliatory strike in Syria on Friday, January 16, 2026, as part of its ongoing operation ‘Hawkeye Strike.” The attack killed an Al-Qaeda-linked leader who, according to officials, had direct connections to the Islamic State operative behind the December 2025 ambush that claimed the lives of two US soldiers, Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, along with an American civilian interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat.

In December 2025, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the ambush was carried out by an Islamic State (IS) gunman. Officials had earlier confirmed that three additional US service members were wounded in the attack, during which the assailant was confronted and killed. According to a BBC report, citing Syria’s state media, two Syrian service personnel also sustained injuries in the incident.

Who Was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim?

The US Central Command said a strike was carried out in northwest Syria on Friday that eliminated Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, describing him as “an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected” to the December 13, 2025, assault.

Emphasising the US military’s stance, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement. “There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you.”

US Intensifies Syria Strikes, Hits 100+ ISIS Targets Under Hawkeye Strike

Following the December 13 attack, US forces have intensified military operations in Syria, striking over 100 ISIS targets, according to the US military. CENTCOM said it launched extensive retaliatory action under Operation Hawkeye Strike, during which US and allied forces hit more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites using over 200 precision-guided munitions.

In a statement, CENTCOM said, “Additionally, US and partner forces have captured more than 300 ISIS operatives and killed over 20 across Syria during the past year, removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security.”

Reacting to the operation, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a post on X, “We will never forget, and never relent.”

