Who Was Dipu Chandra Das? Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh Over Alleged Blasphemy

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old man, was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh city on Thursday night after allegations of blasphemy, an incident that has triggered widespread outrage.

BBC Bangla reported the development against the backdrop of ongoing unrest in the country and rising concerns over attacks targeting minorities and media organisations.

Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Malek of Bhaluka Model Police Station said that following the killing, the mob abandoned Das’s body on the side of the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and set it ablaze, bringing traffic in both directions to a halt.

Who was Dipu Chandra Das?

Dipu Chandra Das was 25 years old and belonged to the Hindu community. He was residing in Mymensingh, where he worked as a factory labourer to support himself.

He was employed at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory located in the Square Masterbari area of the city.

According to local and eyewitness accounts cited by Bangladeshi Bengali news outlet Barta Bazar, the allegations spread quickly within the factory and nearby areas, creating panic and tension. Soon after, an enraged mob allegedly attacked Das, beating him brutally. He is reported to have died at the spot due to the assault.

Government Condemns Incident

The interim government condemned the incident in a statement on X, which is also the first response to the ongoing unrest in the country.

“We wholeheartedly condemn lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” the statement read.

RAB Arrests in Lynching Case

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken seven people into custody in connection with the brutal assault and killing of Dipu Chandra Das. In a post on X, the Bangladeshi government said the arrests were made following a series of coordinated operations carried out by RAB-14 at multiple locations.

ময়মনসিংহ হিন্দু যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় গ্রেফতার ৭ ময়মনসিংহ, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫: ময়মনসিংহের ভালুকায় সনাতন ধর্মাবলম্বী যুবক দিপু চন্দ্র দাসকে (২৭) পিটিয়ে হত্যার ঘটনায় সাত ব্যক্তিকে সন্দেহভাজন হিসেবে গ্রেফতার করেছে র‍্যাপিড অ‍্যাকশন ব্যাটালিয়ন (র‍্যাব) গ্রেফতারকৃতরা… — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) December 20, 2025







The arrested suspects have been identified as Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain (38), and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

Why Is Violence Escalating Across Bangladesh?

The killing occurred against the backdrop of escalating violence across Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old student leader and prominent figure in last year’s uprising. Hadi, who was shot by masked assailants earlier this month, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Thursday, sparking widespread protests in Dhaka.

Several buildings in the capital, including offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, were attacked, vandalised, and set ablaze.