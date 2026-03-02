Who Was Mohammad Raad? Hezbollah’s Top Leader Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon, His Key Operations And Role Explained

Muhammad Raad: Muhammad Raad, a senior leader of Hezbollah and head of its parliamentary bloc, has reportedly been killed in Beirut. Israeli sources claimed responsibility for targeting top Hezbollah figures, though there has been no independent confirmation from international news agencies or official statements from Lebanese authorities so far.

The Israeli military said it struck several senior Hezbollah operatives in Beirut and targeted what it described as a “central Hezbollah terrorist” in southern Lebanon, without publicly naming individuals.

Who Is Mohammad Raad?

Mohammad Raad is one of Hezbollah’s longest-serving political leaders. Born on August 22, 1955, he has represented the Nabatieh district in the Lebanese Parliament for over two decades. Since 2000, he has headed Hezbollah’s parliamentary wing, known as the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc.

Raad has been a key voice within Lebanon’s political landscape, consistently opposing calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament and strongly criticising Israel and Western influence in Lebanese affairs. He has played a central role in projecting Hezbollah’s position within formal state institutions while maintaining alignment with the group’s broader ideological and military stance.

Mohammad Raad’s Key Operations And Role

While Raad is primarily recognised for his political leadership rather than battlefield command, he has been instrumental in shaping Hezbollah’s legislative strategy and public messaging. As head of the parliamentary bloc, he coordinated the group’s participation in coalition politics, negotiations and policy debates within Lebanon’s complex power-sharing system.

Hezbollah, led for decades by Hassan Nasrallah, operates through a dual structure that combines armed resistance with political representation. Raad has been regarded as a crucial link between the organisation’s militant leadership and its elected lawmakers.

In recent years, Hezbollah’s senior ranks have faced significant losses amid escalating tensions with Israel. The reported killing of Raad, if confirmed, would mark another major development for the group and could further strain Lebanon’s fragile political balance.

At present, there is no formal confirmation from Hezbollah’s official media outlets or independent international agencies. The situation remains fluid, with regional observers closely monitoring developments.

