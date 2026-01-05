LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Nikitha Godishala? Indian Woman Missing Since New Year's Eve Found Stabbed to Death in Ex-Boyfriend's US Apartment

Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian woman, was found stabbed to death inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, sending shockwaves through the Indian community in the US. Investigators later found that her ex-boyfriend Arjun boarded a flight to India the very same day he filed the missing person report.

Indian Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Ex-Boyfriend’s US Apartment.
Indian Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Ex-Boyfriend’s US Apartment.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 5, 2026 01:49:19 IST

Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old Indian woman, was reported missing after New Year’s Eve, only for her disappearance to end in a chilling tragedy. According to the Howard County police, days later, she was found stabbed to death inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, sending shockwaves through the Indian community in the US. 

Ex-Boyfriend Leaves the US After Reporting Nikitha Missing

Arjun Sharma reported Nikitha Godishala missing to the police on January 2, claiming he had last seen her on December 31 at his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. 

However, investigators later found that Arjun boarded a flight to India the very same day he filed the missing person report. 

In an official police statement read, “Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, made the missing person report to police and said he last saw his ex-girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, 27, of Ellicott City, on Dec. 31 in his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road. Police later learned that on the same day as making the report, Jan. 2, Sharma left the country on a flight to India. Detectives on Jan. 3 executed a search warrant for his apartment and located Godishala deceased.” 

 When Was Nikitha Godishala Killed?

Authorities said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds. Investigators believe Nikitha Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31, though the exact motive behind the crime is still unclear. 

Police confirmed that the prob is ongoing, with officials stating that detectives suspect Arjun Sharma carried out the killing, but have not yet established why.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 1:48 AM IST
