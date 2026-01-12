Who Was Proloy Chaki? Hindu Singer, Awami League Leader Who Died in Bangladesh Jail Allegedly Due to Medical Neglect

A singer lodged in Pabna District Jail in Bangladesh has died, with his family alleging that he did not receive timely medical care. The deceased has been identified as Proloy Chaki, a member of the country’s minority Hindu community. He was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital around 9 pm on Sunday, January 11, where he later passed away.

Jail authorities stated that Proloy Chaki suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. He was initially taken to Pabna General Hospital and subsequently referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, but he died on Sunday night.

Who Was Proloy Chaki?

Proloy Chaki was a Bangladeshi singer and cultural organiser associated with the Awami League, whose death in custody has sparked serious questions about the treatment of prisoners in Bangladesh.

Proloy Chaki served as the district-level cultural secretary of Bangladesh’s Awami League and was arrested at his residence on December 16, 2025. Jail sources said his detention was primarily linked to his association with the Awami League, which is currently banned in Bangladesh.

Family Alleges Proloy Chaki’s Medical Neglect, Jail Authorities Deny Delay

Following the Proloy Chaki’s family allegations, Mohammad Omar Faruk, superintendent of Pabna District Jail, said, Proloy Chaki had been suffering from multiple health conditions, including diabetes. He maintained that medical treatment was initiated immediately after Proloy Chaki’s health worsened and denied any delay in care.

However, Sani Chaki, the deceased’s son and a music director, dismissed the jail authorities’ claims. He said his father had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and serious eye ailments, yet did not receive proper medical attention while in custody.

Sani Chaki further alleged that when his father was taken to Pabna General Hospital, the facility lacked treatment options for cardiac conditions. Despite this, he was kept there for some time, sent back to jail, and later shifted to Rajshahi, a delay that he claims led to a further deterioration in his father’s condition.

Bangladesh Sees Series of Attacks on Hindus

Recently, Joy Mahapatro allegedly died after being beaten and poisoned by a local, according to his family. He was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the intensive care unit, where he succumbed to his injuries. Mahapatro’s killing comes just days after another Hindu man, 25-year-old Mithun Sarkar, died while trying to escape a mob in Bangladesh.

On December 31, Hindu businessman Khokon Chandra Das was stabbed and set on fire by a mob in Shariatpur district. Though he initially escaped by jumping into a pond, he later died of burn injuries in the hospital.

With yet another Hindu man allegedly beaten and poisoned to death, concerns continue to mount over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

