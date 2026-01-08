Who Was Renee Nicole Good? Woman Fatally ‘Shot in Face’ by ICE Agent in Minneapolis

Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was fatally shot during an encounter involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, has been identified by her family.

Her mother, Donna Ganger, confirmed her identity to the Minnesota Star Tribune, stating that Renee lives in the Twin Cities with her partner, though she did not clarify whether she resided specifically in Minneapolis. The family was informed of her death late Wednesday morning.

Why Renne Nicole Good Was Shot Dead?

Renne Nicole Good was killed after an ICE agent opened fire during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, where a group of people had allegedly tried to block officials. Bystander videos circulating on social media show an officer approaching an SUV positioned in the middle of the road and ordering the driver to open the door while attempting to pull the handle.

As the SUV begins to roll forward, another ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle draws his firearm and fires at least two shots at close range, stepping back as the car moves ahead. The footage does not clearly show whether the vehicle struck the officer. The SUV accelerated, colliding with two parked cars along a nearby curb before coming to a halt.

Was She Turned Back by ICE Officers Before the Deadly Encounter?

Footage captured from several angles has sparked intense debate on X over the circumstances surrounding Renee Nicole Good’s fatal shooting and whether she was attempting to turn away from ICE agents when confronted.

Some users have claimed that she tried to “run over” an ICE officer, pointing to their reading of the videos. They argue that the footage shows the vehicle’s front wheel straightening after reversing, with the tire appearing to spin toward the officer before the car continued to turn.

Meanwhile, others gave a different interpretation of the footage, saying the SUV appeared to reverse and then turn away, seemingly moving away from the officer positioned in front of it. Some also speaculated that icy road conditions may have caused the wheel to spin rather than indicating an attempt to drive toward the officer.

Who Was Renee Nicole Good?

On Instagram, the 37-year-old described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and a shitty guitar strummer from Colorado,” According to Axios, Good lived in the Twin Cities with her partner. She had been married previously and shared a young son, now around four or five years old, with her former spouse.