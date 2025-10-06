LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19 asim munir france CJI BR Gavai India-UK ties Checkmate Event F1 VISA Bigg Boss 19
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

Indian-origin motel manager Rakesh Ehagaban, aged 51, was shot dead at point-blank range outside the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson Township, United States. Police said the suspect, Stanley Eugene West (37), opened fire when Ehagaban stepped out to check on a disturbance.

Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 6, 2025 13:13:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

An Indian-origin motel manager, Rakesh Ehagaban, was shot dead at point-blank range in Pittsburgh, United States, last week. The 51-year-old, who managed the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson Township, stepped outside to check a disturbance when a man shot him in the head, according to a criminal complaint released by local media.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the suspect, Stanley Eugene West (37), opened fire after Ehagaban tried to intervene in an argument outside the motel.

Incident Captured on Surveillance Camera

Police said the motel’s CCTV footage recorded the entire incident. The video showed Ehagaban stepping out after hearing noise and asking the armed man, “Are you alright, bud?” The suspect then walked toward him and shot him from close range. Ehagaban died instantly.

 Police identified the gunman as West, who was already involved in a confrontation with a woman outside the motel before the manager’s death.

Gunfight Between Police and Accused

According to investigators, West shot a woman outside the motel before killing Rakesh. He later exchanged gunfire with police officers who tracked him down in East Hills, Pittsburgh, after he fled the scene in a van. West sustained injuries in the gunfight and was hospitalised in critical condition. He faces charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment.

The woman shot by the accused was also admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Police said she had been staying at the Pittsburgh Motel for two weeks with her child, who was unharmed during the attack. A Pittsburgh detective was also injured during the gunfire exchange while confronting West. The authorities confirmed that both injured victims are receiving medical treatment.

What Led to the Tragic Incident

According to the investigation report, the woman had been attempting to drive away in her black sedan when West fired multiple shots at her car, breaking the driver’s side window. A bullet struck her neck, prompting Ehagaban to rush outside to help.

As he approached West, the suspect turned and shot him dead. After the shooting, West calmly walked to his van and drove away from the motel parking lot.

Police used license plate reading cameras to locate West’s van. When officers tried to intercept him, he opened fire, leading to a gun battle. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns confirmed that detectives returned fire during the encounter, injuring both West and a police officer. Authorities later seized the weapon used in the crime and recovered the suspect’s vehicle for forensic examination.

Must Read: Unrest In Georgia As Protesters Try To Breach Tbilisi Presidential Palace, Clash With Police: What Exactly Happened

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Shot Dead In PittsburghIndian-Origin Motel ManagerPittsburghRakesh Ehagaban

RELATED News

Pakistan Sends First Rare Earth Shipment To US Amid Political Protests: All You Need To Know
French Political Crisis: PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns After His Cabinet Appointment, What’s Going On?
Trump’s New Rule: Just 5% Indian Students Per Campus, 15% Cap on All International Students- What It Means for Indian Aspirants
Ardian acquires $2.9 billion Irish utility Energia, FT says
Rape Survivor Gisèle Pelicot To Attend Appeals Court As Convicted Rapist Challenges Verdict In France

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill ‘Didn’t Want Captaincy’, BCCI ‘Pushed Him’ Former Indian Cricketer Reveals Shocking Details!
7 Tiny Habits That Instantly Make You Look More Confident
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’
Flytta Launches India’s First Retrofitted 13-Ton Electric Truck for Cement Transport
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who Will Score More In India vs Australia ODI? AI Predicts
From Notes to Mementos: Top Bids at President Murmu’s E-Upahaar Auction
Aneet Padda At 17, Sent Snapchat Filter Pics To Shady Sites, Bollywood Audition Secrets Revealed
Advocate Throws Shoe On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘Sanatan Ka Apmaan Nahi…’
ICC Faces Scrutiny Over Handling Of India vs Pakistan Fixtures, Highlights Potential Risks Of Mismanagement
Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?
Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?
Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?
Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

QUICK LINKS