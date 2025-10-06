Who Was The Indian-Origin Motel Manager- Rakesh Ehagaban, Shot Dead In Pittsburgh?

An Indian-origin motel manager, Rakesh Ehagaban, was shot dead at point-blank range in Pittsburgh, United States, last week. The 51-year-old, who managed the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson Township, stepped outside to check a disturbance when a man shot him in the head, according to a criminal complaint released by local media.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the suspect, Stanley Eugene West (37), opened fire after Ehagaban tried to intervene in an argument outside the motel.

Incident Captured on Surveillance Camera

Police said the motel’s CCTV footage recorded the entire incident. The video showed Ehagaban stepping out after hearing noise and asking the armed man, “Are you alright, bud?” The suspect then walked toward him and shot him from close range. Ehagaban died instantly.

Police identified the gunman as West, who was already involved in a confrontation with a woman outside the motel before the manager’s death.

Gunfight Between Police and Accused

According to investigators, West shot a woman outside the motel before killing Rakesh. He later exchanged gunfire with police officers who tracked him down in East Hills, Pittsburgh, after he fled the scene in a van. West sustained injuries in the gunfight and was hospitalised in critical condition. He faces charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment.

The woman shot by the accused was also admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Police said she had been staying at the Pittsburgh Motel for two weeks with her child, who was unharmed during the attack. A Pittsburgh detective was also injured during the gunfire exchange while confronting West. The authorities confirmed that both injured victims are receiving medical treatment.

What Led to the Tragic Incident

According to the investigation report, the woman had been attempting to drive away in her black sedan when West fired multiple shots at her car, breaking the driver’s side window. A bullet struck her neck, prompting Ehagaban to rush outside to help.

As he approached West, the suspect turned and shot him dead. After the shooting, West calmly walked to his van and drove away from the motel parking lot.

Police used license plate reading cameras to locate West’s van. When officers tried to intercept him, he opened fire, leading to a gun battle. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns confirmed that detectives returned fire during the encounter, injuring both West and a police officer. Authorities later seized the weapon used in the crime and recovered the suspect’s vehicle for forensic examination.

