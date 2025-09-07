Who Won The Powerball Last Night? $1.79 Billion Jackpot Winning Tickets Are From Texas And Missouri

The results of the second-largest Powerball lottery are now public, and the two winning tickets, from Texas and Missouri, matched the numbers. Powerball’s $1.79 billion jackpot has an estimated cash value of $820.6 million and will be split between two winners, according to the lottery.

“Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winners and the Missouri Lottery and Texas Lottery for selling the winning tickets,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

“Each $2 ticket sold during this Powerball jackpot run gave players a chance at the prize, while also supporting vital public programs and services in their communities – and that’s worth celebrating!”

The largest US lottery jackpot remains the $2.04 billion prize won by a California player on November 7, 2022.

Winning Powerball Numbers and Prize Options

Saturday’s winning numbers included the white balls 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the red Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The two jackpot winners have the choice of either an annuitized prize of $893.5 million, paid as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or a lump sum cash payment of $410.3 million. Both options are listed before taxes.

Who Are The Other Big Winners?

Besides the two jackpot winners, 18 players have won $1 million by matching all five white balls. Two players have won $2 million each by matching all five white balls with the optional Power Play multiplier.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 per play across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The jackpot will reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Monday.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Also Read: Powerball Jackpot: This Family Misses $1.1 Billion Powerball Jackpot by Just ONE Number, You Won’t Believe What They Still Won