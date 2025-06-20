Why Are India’s Homegrown Weapons Turning Heads at Paris Air Show?

India made a strong impression at this year’s Paris Air Show, and not just with words. The country showed off some serious firepower—homegrown weapons, high-tech aircraft, and smart defense systems—drawing praise from military experts and raising eyebrows in rival nations like Pakistan and China.

Led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India’s display was packed with cutting-edge gear made entirely at home. The spotlight was also on big national initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), which are clearly making waves beyond our borders.

A Show of Strength, Desi Style

This year, five Indian weapons systems stood out and had everyone talking. They weren’t just shiny tech displays—they were real, battle-ready systems already being used or tested by the Indian military. And some of them are sending quiet signals to both friends and foes.

Astra Missile: Striking Without Being Seen

The superlative show-stealer included Astra missile-air-to-air type missile and targetless missile. With a cruising range of 110 km, this missile can target enemy aircraft at a distance, something that is a great stand-off advantage for the Indian Air Force. It is in service with our fighter formation as well as with Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Tejas.

Helina: Tank Hunter from a Cutter

The other is Helina, or Helicopter-launched Nag. It is an anti-tank missile that can stay deadly at a range of 7 to 8 km. It fires from helicopter platforms like the ALH Dhruv, aiming to penetrate the tanks from above, their most vulnerable region. It is an infrared seeker-guided missile that aids in locking onto targets with pinpoint strikes.

Tejas: India’s Own Fighter Jet

The Tejas jet is pure Indian pride in the sky. Built by HAL and DRDO, it’s a light, super-fast, multi-role fighter that comes loaded with stealth features, a fancy glass cockpit, and modern flight controls. It’s a strong sign that India can now build top-class jets on its own.

Swathi Radar: Spotting the Enemy Before They Hit

India also brought the Swathi radar system to the show. This mobile radar can track where enemy artillery, rockets, or mortar shells are coming from—up to 50 km away. It’s already in use along tense borders, helping Indian forces act fast and hit back when needed.

AEW&C System: Eyes and Ears in the Sky

The Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system is like a flying command center. Built on an Embraer aircraft, it uses a special radar to watch the skies for enemy aircraft or missiles. It also helps coordinate missions. Basically, it’s India’s airborne brain during high-stakes operations.

First Time, Big Impact

This was India’s first time going all out at the Paris Air Show, and it definitely made a splash. The event kicked off on Monday, and India’s presence has already become one of the major talking points.

DRDO has been sharing updates online, especially on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting how these systems aren’t just for show—they’re real, in action, and catching the attention of foreign investors and defense companies looking to collaborate.

Why Paris Air Show Matters

This is no ordinary trade show since it is a premiere venue where global defense giants come to promote tech at its finest, close big deals, and form partnerships. For India, it is saying, “We don’t just buy anymore—we build!”

With this kind of visibility, India’s defense industry will soon start closing deals and perhaps exporting to friendly nations. This also marks a milestone in India’s journey from one of an import-intensive to a functional manufacturing economy.