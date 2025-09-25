LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Benjamin Netanyahu’s Flight To US Featured An Unusual Route

Netanyahu currently faces an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare.

Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 25, 2025 22:26:55 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again avoided European airspace while flying to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, choosing a much longer route instead of the direct path.

Flight-tracking data showed that the “Wing of Zion”, Israel’s version of Air Force One, crossed Greece and Italy but then turned south towards the Strait of Gibraltar before heading across the Atlantic Ocean. The longer journey avoided flying over several European countries that are members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), reported The Guardian.

Netanyahu currently faces an ICC arrest warrant over alleged war crimes, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare. Countries that have signed the ICC treaty, such as France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and the UK, would be legally obliged to arrest him if he entered their airspace and was forced to land.

Israeli media reported that the unusual flight path was chosen to reduce that risk. While France had authorised the use of its airspace, the plane did not cross French territory. Diplomatic tensions between Paris and Tel Aviv have worsened recently, with France leading calls to recognise Palestine as a state and pressuring Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza.

The Jerusalem Post reported that some journalists and staff were left behind to reduce the plane’s weight and make up for the extra fuel needed for the longer journey.

This is not the first time Netanyahu has altered his travel routes. Earlier this year, reports revealed that his February trip to Washington also avoided European airspace over fears of an emergency landing. The Israeli ambassador to the US was quoted as saying Netanyahu’s health after prostate surgery in 2024 made the risk more serious, as a sudden medical issue could have forced the plane to land in Europe, where he might face arrest.

