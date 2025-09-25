LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious

Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious

President Donald Trump privately assured Arab and Muslim leaders at the UN that Israel will not annex the West Bank, while unveiling a Gaza ceasefire and postwar security plan during late-night talks in New York. The meeting gathered key Middle East leaders to discuss ending the Gaza war and future governance of the territory. Turkish President Erdogan hailed the discussions as “very fruitful,” signaling cautious optimism among participants.

Donald Trump pledges to block West Bank annexation, unveils Gaza ceasefire plan in UN meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders. Photos: X.
Donald Trump pledges to block West Bank annexation, unveils Gaza ceasefire plan in UN meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 25, 2025 09:21:40 IST

President Donald Trump has privately assured Arab and Muslim leaders that he will not permit Israel to annex the West Bank, according to a report by Politico. During a late-night meeting on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Trump told eight Middle East leaders that Israel would not be allowed to claim land under the Palestinian Authority’s control.

Donald Trump Discussed Plan for Gaza Ceasefire and Postwar Security With Arab Leaders

Trump and his team also presented a document outlining their proposal to end the war in Gaza. The plan included terms for a permanent ceasefire, future governance of the territory, and postwar security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, Trump had called for an immediate end to the conflict and the release of all Israeli hostages in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“We want to end the war in Gaza. We’re going to end it. Maybe we can end it right now,” Trump told reporters before the meeting. He added, “This is my most important meeting. This is the one that’s very important to me because we’re going to end something that should have probably never started.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Explodes Over ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Comeback, Here Is What He Said About The Network And The Comedian

Arab Leaders Meet Donald Trump

The meeting included leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan. As he left, Trump waved to reporters but declined to share details of the discussion. His special envoy, Steve Witkoff, responded with a thumbs-up when asked how the talks had gone.

Trump later noted that the gathering brought together “all of the big players except for Israel, but that’s going to be next,” referencing a planned meeting with the Israeli prime minister at the White House next week.

Pressure Over the Abraham Accords

The United Arab Emirates had previously warned the White House that any Israeli annexation of West Bank territory could jeopardize the Abraham Accords, Trump’s signature foreign policy achievement during his first term that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states.

Trump has sought commitments from regional powers on the future governance of Gaza, while ruling out any role for Hamas. Hours before the UN meeting, he delivered a forceful speech criticizing Western efforts to recognize a Palestinian state, arguing such recognition would “reward those behind the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.”

Turkish President Erdogan Hails “Very Fruitful” Talks

Arab leaders were reportedly frustrated by Trump’s continued support for Israel, believing they had influenced his position during a visit to the Gulf states in May. Their anger deepened after an Israeli airstrike earlier this month targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, the Qatari capital, prompting them to question the value of their defense partnerships with Washington.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who on Monday described Israel’s offensive in Gaza as a “genocide” during a Fox News interview, called the multilateral meeting with Trump “very fruitful.”

Erdogan said a joint declaration would be released and expressed satisfaction with the outcome, though he did not provide details. He is expected to meet Trump at the White House today.

Also Read: Donald Trump Condemns Dallas ICE Shooting, Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Rising Violence

Tags: donald trumpgazaRecep Tayyip Erdoganwest bank

RELATED News

Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Charlie Kirk Killing: Witches Paid To Curse Turning Point USA CEO Days Before His Killing? Terrified Widow Erika Kirk Reacts
"Extremely undiplomatic": South Asia analyst Kugelman slams Trump's UNGA address, says shows 'no reset' in India-US ties
Sudden diversion of Tel Aviv-bound flight to Saudi Arabia explained
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

LATEST NEWS

Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty’s Gripping Crime-Action Drama Online
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Watch: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Launched From Rail-Based System In India
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Indian economy resilient despite global uncertainty; RBI bulletin highlights growth, fintech and UPI adoption
BCCI lodges complaint against Pak players Farhan, Rauf to ICC for inappropriate gestures during Asia Cup's Super Four clash
Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious
Who Is Sonam Wangchuk? Innovator, Educator, Activist And The Voice Of Ladakh’s Protest Movement
Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious
Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious
Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious
Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious

QUICK LINKS