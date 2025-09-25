Donald Trump Condemns Dallas ICE Shooting, Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Rising Violence

US President Donald Trump has condemned the deadly shooting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Field Office in Dallas, Texas. The attack took place on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop near the facility.

According to officials, one detainee was killed and two others were injured before the gunman took his own life. Authorities identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. Investigators later discovered ammunition with “ANTI-ICE” messages written on it, suggesting that the attack may have been politically motivated.

Speaking after the incident, Trump said that ICE officers are “simply trying to do their jobs” by removing what he called the “worst of the worst” criminals from the United States. He warned that law enforcement is facing a surge in threats and violence from what he described as “deranged radical leftists.”

The President accused Democrats of creating a hostile climate by constantly criticizing ICE and comparing its officers to Nazis. He also linked the shooting to wider violence against conservatives, referencing the recent assassination of activist Charlie Kirk. “Attacks like these are the direct result of radical left terrorism, and they must be stopped,” Trump said.

He added that his administration has already labeled ANTIFA as a terrorist organization and promised stronger measures to protect law enforcement. Trump announced that he would soon sign an executive order to dismantle domestic terrorism networks.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that the shooter fired indiscriminately, even targeting a van inside the ICE facility’s sally port. The FBI is now leading the investigation to uncover Jahn’s full motive and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Trump called for unity in supporting law enforcement and urged Americans to reject violence. “Our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect this country. We cannot allow radical extremists to threaten their safety or our nation’s security,” he said.

