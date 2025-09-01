LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Did Bangladesh Army Chief Meet Chief Adviser Yunus Amid Unrest Ahead Of Polls?

Why Did Bangladesh Army Chief Meet Chief Adviser Yunus Amid Unrest Ahead Of Polls?

During the meeting, the Chief Adviser discussed the army's role in assisting the civil administration under the present circumstances.

Muhammad Yunus. (Photo: X/@Yunus_Centre)
Muhammad Yunus. (Photo: X/@Yunus_Centre)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 1, 2025 17:22:27 IST

Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General Wakar-Uz-Zaman called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday amid unrest ahead of general elections scheduled for February next year.

During the meeting, the Chief Adviser discussed the army’s role in assisting the civil administration under the present circumstances. He thanked the military for their continued contribution to maintaining law and order, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement.

The Chief Adviser emphasised the need to streamline this role, including a clearly defined command structure and close coordination among all forces in the months leading up to the polls. “I have made a solemn commitment to the nation to deliver an election that would stand out in terms of voter turnout, participation of new and women voters, global confidence in safety and security, and its atmosphere as a celebration of democracy and rule of law,” Yunus said.

General Wakar-Uz-Zaman, in turn, assured the Chief Adviser of the army’s full cooperation with the Interim Government. He also urged Yunus not to be distracted by rumours. “The entire army is committed to making the government successful in all its initiatives and programmes,” he added.

A day earlier, Yunus had said there was no alternative to an election, warning that it would be very dangerous for Bangladesh if anyone thought otherwise. He reiterated that elections would be held in February 2026, as planned, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Yunus has also held separate discussions with leaders of major political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens Party (NCP). The meetings focused on the current political climate and preparations for the upcoming national polls, Dhaka Tribune reported.

With inputs from ANI

Tags: bangladeshBangladesh army chiefMuhammad Yunus

Why Did Bangladesh Army Chief Meet Chief Adviser Yunus Amid Unrest Ahead Of Polls?

