Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Why Did FDA Upgrade Recall For Lay's Classic Potato Chips Distributed In Oregon, Washington?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded a recall of Lay's Classic Potato Chips to the highest risk level after determining that certain packages distributed in Oregon and Washington may contain undeclared milk.

Why Did FDA Upgrade Recall For Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Distributed In Oregon, Washington?

FDA upgraded a recall of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips to the highest risk level after determining that packages may contain undeclared milk


The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded a recall of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips to the highest risk level after determining that certain packages distributed in Oregon and Washington may contain undeclared milk. The recall, initially issued on December 16 by Frito-Lay, applies to 6,344 bags of the 13-ounce Lay’s Classic Potato Chips.

Why Was the Lay’s Recall Upgraded?

According to an FDA alert issued on Monday, packages delivered to Oregon and Washington as early as November 3, 2024, could pose a serious health risk to individuals with milk allergies. The alert warned:

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.”

The recall has now been classified as a Class 1 recall, which is the most severe level. This classification is reserved for products that could lead to “serious adverse health consequences or death” if consumed.

Which Lay’s Bags Are Affected?

Consumers in Oregon and Washington who have purchased 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips should check their packaging for the following details:

  • Guaranteed fresh date: February 11, 2025
  • Manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx

If a consumer finds a package with these specifications, they should immediately dispose of the chips, particularly if they or someone in their household has a milk allergy.

Consumer Safety and Support

Frito-Lay has urged anyone with concerns or questions about the recall to contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477. Representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday.

Consumers are advised to take this recall seriously, as undeclared allergens can pose severe risks to individuals with food allergies. Those affected should avoid consuming the recalled product and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of an allergic reaction.

The FDA continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as necessary.

