Why Did Ryan Wesley Routh Target Trump? Investigating The Controversial Suspect

Ryan Wesley Routh, identified as the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt on U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has a complex background. Originally from North Carolina, the 58-year-old has most recently resided in Hawaii. Routh’s political inclinations and legal history paint a varied picture, reflecting his strong support for Ukraine’s war effort alongside numerous legal troubles.

Details of the Incident

Routh is alleged to have approached the Trump International Golf Course in Florida on Sunday armed with an AK-47-style rifle. The FBI recovered the weapon, a scope, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera from the bush where he had hidden. Routh managed to escape in his car but was photographed by a witness. An urgent alert was issued for his black Nissan. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, “Two officers picked up Mr. Routh’s vehicle 45 minutes after the gun was spotted at the golf course, and followed it.” Routh was eventually stopped on Interstate 95 and taken into custody. Police stated that Routh left a weapon and kit at the scene of the attempted assassination.

Social Media Insights

Routh’s social media profiles reveal a mixture of political and ideological views. He had called for foreign fighters to join Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces, stating, “I am coming to Ukraine from Hawaii to fight for your kids and families and democracy.. I will come and die for you,” as per media reports. His online presence also includes pro-Palestinian, pro-Taiwan, and anti-China sentiments, with allegations about Chinese “biological warfare” and references to COVID-19 as an “attack.” Reports indicate that Routh supported Trump in 2016 but later expressed dissatisfaction, writing, “I will be glad when you [are] gone.”

Connection to Ukraine

In 2023, Routh expressed his desire to assist Ukraine’s war effort and was seeking to recruit Afghan soldiers who had fled the Taliban. He told the New York Times, “We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” as per media reports. Routh also mentioned that he planned to meet with the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe to advocate for more support for Ukraine. Despite his efforts, Ukraine’s International Legion of foreign volunteers has denied any links to him, and Ukrainian officials have distanced themselves from his activities.

Criminal Record and Legal Issues

Routh’s legal issues date back to the 1990s, including charges for writing bad checks and felony offenses between 2002 and 2010. He was charged with possession of a fully automatic machine gun in 2002, referred to in court filings as a “weapon of mass destruction.” Other charges include misdemeanors such as hit-and-run, resisting arrest, and concealed weapons violations. Former neighbor Kim Mungo described Routh as a “sweetheart” but noted that federal agents once raided his property, alleging that he kept “loads of stolen property and stuff” at his home.

Political Affiliations

Routh was reported to have voted Democratic in North Carolina’s 2024 primary but is registered as an unaffiliated voter. His social media history shows previous support for Trump, but more recent posts indicate discontent, including urging President Biden and Vice President Harris to meet victims of a shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Family and Personal Remarks

Routh’s family has expressed concern over the allegations. His son described him as “a loving and caring father, and honest hardworking man,” and texted CNN saying, “I don’t know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little I’ve heard it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent.”

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigation

Routh remains in custody, with no official charges filed as of yet. He is expected to appear before a judge at the Palm Beach County courthouse later on Monday. The FBI is investigating the incident, and Secret Service and Homeland Security agents have searched Routh’s former home in Greensboro, North Carolina. Rafael Barros from the Secret Service Miami Field Office noted, “We are not sure right now if the individual was able to take a shot at our agents, but for sure our agents were able to engage with the suspect.” The investigation is ongoing, with heightened security measures following the previous assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania.

