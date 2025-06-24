Why Did the US Attack Iran Now? Israel Ambassador Reuven Azar Reflects on the Strategic Timing | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Guardian on Tuesday, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar discussed the rationale behind the US and Israel’s recent military actions against Iran. With tensions escalating in the Middle East as the two archrivals engage in tit-for-tat attacks over Tehran’s nuclear program, Azar delved into Washington’s timing of the attack, Israel’s strategy, its goals and the possible implications of their offensive against Tehran. Excerpts:

Why Did the US Choose a Particular Time to Attack Iran?

When asked why the US launched its attack at a certain specific moment, Ambassador Azar explained that the decision was prompted by shifting dynamics in the region. “We had information that since we succeeded in defeating Hezbollah, and since the defeat of Hezbollah paved the way for the change of rule in Syria, the Iranian regime changed its policy and decided to run into building a nuclear device,” he revealed, while emphasising that Israel could not allow Iran to develop nuclear capabilities, which Israelis at large believe would have posed an existential threat to Israel and potentially destabilised the region further.

What Was the Impact on Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities?

A key part of Israel’s recent offensive has been aimed at degrading Iran’s nuclear program. Detailing the strategic actions taken to dismantle key sites, he said, “What Israel started to do 10 days ago is a systematic elimination of the nuclear program,” adding that the efforts were not limited to the Fordow facility but extended across Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. “There were more than 70 locations around Iran in which nuclear activities were being carried out,” Azar stated. He underscored that the US involvement, particularly with the deployment of MOAB bombs, had ensured the destruction of key installations, making it difficult for Iran to quickly rebuild.

However, the ambassador did acknowledge the possibility that Iran may attempt to revive its nuclear ambitions. “We’ll see if it chooses to do so,” Azar told TSG.

What Could Be Iran’s Likely Responses?

Given Iran’s history of proxy wars and its recent threats to block the Strait of Hormuz, Azar was asked how Israel anticipated Tehran would retaliate. Suggesting that Iran would reconsider its course, he said, “For the first time, they are now accountable.” He stressed that Israel would continue to act decisively unless Tehran chooses to negotiate a peaceful resolution, free from military & nuclear activities.

Are Iran’s Ballistic Missiles Still A Threat?

While both the US and Israel claim to have dealt substantial blows to Iran’s missile capabilities, analysts fear that the threat of ballistic missile attacks looms large. Insisting that Iran had thousands of missiles in its stockpile, the ambassador indicated that despite the success in destroying many launchers, the situation remains critical. “We have been able to destroy more than 50% of the launchers,” Azar said, while emphasising that the missile barrages have continued, although with reduced intensity. “The barrages have gone down from about 200 per day to only about two dozen,” he noted, adding that each missile still posed a serious risk to civilian areas, with casualties already reported in Israel.

What Are Israel’s Goals in the Conflict With Iran?

While Israel has made clear its goals of neutralising Iran’s nuclear and missile threats, Azar clarified that regime change was not the ultimate objective. “Our plans do not include regime change. This is something that is completely up to the Iranian people,” he stressed. Israel’s focus is on achieving a diplomatic resolution that ensures the long-term security of Israel and the region, Azar added while underlining that Israel is not looking for a prolonged war.

How Do Israelis on Ground Feel?

Despite the ongoing conflict, “the mood of Israelis is actually pretty good,” Azar told TSG, adding, “The results of our operation are very successful in terms of reaching their goals.” He also pointed toward the reported rise in Israel’s stock market as a sign of renewed optimism.

Israel’s Strategic Relationship with India

As Israel’s Ambassador to India, Azar also touched on the growing relationship between the two nations. “We enjoy an amazing relationship,” he said, highlighting the cooperation in defense and other sectors. He expressed optimism that the challenge of dealing with Iran would eventually be resolved, allowing both countries to deepen their strategic and economic ties. “India is a rising power. Israel is also a very prominent player,” he concluded.

