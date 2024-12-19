Why Is Iran Not Imposing Its Strict Hijab Law?

Iran has decided to pause the implementation of a controversial new law that would impose stricter penalties on women who do not wear the hijab.

Iran has decided to pause the implementation of a controversial new law that would impose stricter penalties on women who do not wear the hijab. The law, which was passed by the Iranian parliament in September 2023, had been slated for government submission this week but will now be delayed indefinitely. This announcement was made by Shahram Dabiri, Iran’s vice president for parliamentary affairs, who stated that after discussions among senior government officials, it was decided not to refer the bill to the government at this time.

The bill, which includes harsher penalties for women failing to wear the hijab and for businesses that serve them, had raised concerns about potential unrest similar to the protests that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini died in custody after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s dress code, an event that sparked widespread protests across the country.

The proposed law includes severe fines ranging from $800 to $1,500 for first and second offences, and even prison sentences of up to 15 years for repeated violations. Public figures and celebrities who defy the law could face confiscation of 8% of their net worth, while businesses that serve women without the hijab risk being fined or shut down. The law also includes surveillance measures, such as access to private security footage, and the imposition of travel bans on those who flout the rules.

Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is required by law to endorse bills within five days of receiving them, would have faced significant political pressure had the bill been sent to him. The president, who has expressed concerns about the law’s ambiguity, has no veto power but could appeal to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for intervention.

The decision to pause the law comes after much debate within Iran’s executive, legislative, and judiciary branches. Officials indicated that implementing the bill is not feasible at this time, though no further details were provided. The bill’s sweeping measures were viewed by many as a step back in women’s rights and a source of potential instability in a country already grappling with civil unrest.

The protests following Amini’s death, which saw at least 500 people killed and more than 22,000 detained, underscored the deep frustration many Iranians feel toward the government’s handling of personal freedoms, particularly regarding women’s rights. The suspension of the hijab law may be an attempt to calm the volatile situation, though the future of the legislation remains uncertain.

Also Read: Women Are Delicate Flowers Than Housemaids’: Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei