Monday, December 30, 2024
Why Is Mauritius Demanding £800 Million A Year And Billions In Reparations From UK

The UK-Mauritius negotiations over the Chagos Islands have reached an impasse, with Mauritius escalating its demands to unprecedented levels. At the heart of the dispute is a staggering request for £800 million annually and billions in reparations.

Why Is Mauritius Demanding £800 Million A Year And Billions In Reparations From UK

Negotiations over the Chagos Islands between the UK and Mauritius have hit a major hurdle, with Mauritius reportedly demanding £800 million annually and billions in reparations. The talks, already fraught with controversy, are now under heightened scrutiny.

Rising Demands Amid Stalled Negotiations

Mauritius has rejected a proposed agreement and significantly escalated its financial demands, according to reports. A source familiar with the discussions revealed to The Sunday Times: “They wanted crazy money. They were talking £800 million a year for as long as we wanted to keep the base there, plus billions of pounds in reparations.”

The UK’s Downing Street has declined to disclose the financial offer made for a 99-year lease of Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos Archipelago, which hosts a vital Anglo-American military base.

Labour Faces Pressure From Mauritius

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting calls to abandon what critics have described as the “surrender” of the strategically significant archipelago. Concerns are growing that Labour is attempting to finalize the deal before potential shifts in US leadership.

US Senator Marco Rubio, president-elect Donald Trump’s likely pick for Secretary of State, has voiced strong opposition, stating the agreement poses “a serious threat” to US national security due to Mauritius’s close ties with China.

Counter-Proposal By Mauritius

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Mauritius’s newly elected prime minister, has signaled dissatisfaction with the terms agreed upon by his predecessor. Following a conversation with outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ramgoolam informed his parliament: “I made him understand that we do not agree with certain things contained in the agreement concluded on October 3 by the former Mauritian prime minister and informed him that we have made a counter-proposal which will be transmitted to him.”

Deputy Prime Minister Paul Bérenger also criticized the terms, framing them as an affront to Mauritius’s sovereignty. Speaking to constituents, he remarked: “This base existed on our land, on our territory… but not only is it about our sovereignty. There are some things you can’t accept if you’re a true patriot. They are trying to make us sign, and they are quibbling on a small amount.”

UK Denies Considering Demands

The UK’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, and his team have denied agreeing to the substantial sums demanded by Mauritius. However, they did not refute claims that such amounts were requested. A Foreign Office spokesperson stated: “An amount this high has not been considered at any point in negotiations between the UK and Mauritius.”

Government sources maintain that the financial package accompanying the proposed deal aims to foster a “new era of economic partnership” between the two nations.

