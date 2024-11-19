Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Why Putin Recently Stated India Deserves to Be on the Global Superpowers’ List

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has made few international trips recently, is anticipated to visit India in the coming months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has made few international trips recently, is anticipated to visit India in the coming months, with preparations underway to finalize the schedule for his visit. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news, stating that the exact dates for Putin’s trip to India would be announced soon, as reported by Sputnik on Tuesday.

Putin praises India’s rising global stature

During a plenary session at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on November 7, 2024, President Putin addressed foreign policy experts, highlighting India’s rising global stature. He remarked that India deserves recognition as a global superpower, emphasizing its rapidly growing economy, extensive population of 1.5 billion, and promising prospects for further development. Putin noted that India is currently the fastest-growing economy in the world and praised its rich cultural heritage.

Putin expresses confidence in the relationship between Russia and India

Speaking on bilateral ties, Putin expressed confidence in the relationship between Russia and India, describing it as one built on mutual trust. He highlighted the growing volume of cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the defense and security sectors. According to Russian news agency Tass, Putin underscored India’s significant use of Russian military equipment and the unique collaboration in joint weapon design, citing the BrahMos cruise missile project as a prime example. He noted that the missile, designed for use in air, sea, and land environments, reflects the high level of trust and collaboration between the two countries.

Ontensions between India and China

Putin also commented on the ongoing border tensions between India and China. While acknowledging the challenges, he expressed optimism that wise leadership focused on the future would enable both nations to find compromises. He added that with such an approach, progress toward resolving disputes would continue.

The strained ties between India and China were notably impacted by the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, one of the most serious military conflicts between the two countries in recent history. However, recent developments indicate progress. On October 21, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced an agreement between India and China following weeks of negotiations. This agreement, aimed at resolving the border issues from 2020, focuses on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, marking a breakthrough in the four-year standoff.

