Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Mukalla port, saying it targeted weapons shipments meant for a separatist force. Riyadh alleged the arms arrived on ships from the UAE, sharply escalating tensions with the Southern Transitional Council.

Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen’s Mukalla port over alleged UAE-linked weapons shipments, deepening tensions with STC and Abu Dhabi. Photos: X.
Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen’s Mukalla port over alleged UAE-linked weapons shipments, deepening tensions with STC and Abu Dhabi. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 30, 2025 10:55:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Mukalla on Tuesday, targeting what it described as a shipment of weapons intended for a separatist force operating in the area. Riyadh said the arms had arrived aboard ships from the United Arab Emirates.

The attack marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group backed by Abu Dhabi. It also shows growing friction between Riyadh and the Emirates, which, despite being close partners, have supported rival factions in Yemen’s nearly decade-long conflict against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Saudi Military Confirms Targeted Operation

In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi-led coalition said the strikes were conducted after vessels arrived at Mukalla from Fujairah, a port city on the UAE’s eastern coast.

“Given the danger and escalation posed by these weapons, which threaten security and stability, the Coalition Air Forces conducted a limited military operation this morning targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from the two ships at the port,” the statement said.

Saudi officials told agencies the operation was carried out overnight to ensure that “no collateral damage occurred.” It was not immediately clear whether the strikes resulted in any casualties.

Saudi-UAE Relations Under Pressure Beyond Yemen

The separatist push has placed additional strain on Saudi-Emirati relations. While the two countries maintain close diplomatic and economic ties and are both members of the OPEC oil cartel, they have increasingly competed for regional influence and international business in recent years.

Tensions between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are also evident in Sudan, another Red Sea nation where both countries support opposing sides in the country’s ongoing war, contributing to a broader escalation of violence in the region.

Yemen War: How the Conflict Began

Yemen’s war has unfolded over several years, with its roots tracing back to the Arab Spring uprising in 2011. Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets demanding the resignation of longtime President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had ruled the country for 33 years. While Saleh offered economic concessions, he refused to step down.

By March that year, tensions in the capital, Sanaa, escalated as protesters were killed by military forces. One of Yemen’s most prominent military commanders later defected to the opposition, paving the way for deadly clashes between government troops and tribal militias.

In September 2014, Houthi insurgents seized control of Sanaa, forcing then-President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to relocate his government to the southern port city of Aden.

Who Is Fighting Whom in Yemen?

Yemen’s conflict involves multiple armed factions, but it broadly divides into two main camps: pro-government forces aligned with President Hadi and anti-government forces led by the Houthis, who are backed by former President Saleh.

The Houthis originate from northern Yemen and belong to the Zaydi branch of Shiite Islam. Until the summer of 2015, the group had expanded deep into southern Yemen and continues to control key central and northern provinces.

Hadi’s government has repeatedly accused Iran of smuggling weapons to the Houthis, an allegation that Tehran has consistently denied.

Countries Involved in the Saudi-Led Coalition

Alongside Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates has carried out airstrikes on Yemeni territory. Other countries contributing to the coalition’s military operations include Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Morocco, Sudan, Jordan, and Egypt.

The United States and the United Kingdom have provided logistical support and intelligence assistance to the Saudi-led coalition throughout the conflict.

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 10:55 AM IST
Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain
Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain
Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain
Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

