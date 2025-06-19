Why Trump’s Meeting With Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Is Alarming for India

US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir at the White House this week has triggered serious unease in India, both inside the government and across the political opposition. The reason? Trump’s continued claims that he “stopped a war” between two nuclear powers, equating India and Pakistan as equal parties to a conflict, and now, seemingly endorsing the Pakistani military’s role in maintaining peace in the region.

The White House meeting, which included a formal luncheon in Munir’s honour, was reportedly aimed at recognizing Pakistan’s “role in promoting peace”—a ”narrative that doesn’t sit well with India, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 Indian civilians—mostly tourists—were killed.

Trump’s Comments Raise Red Flags

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump said, “I stopped a war between Pakistan and India. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India.”

He added, “This man [Munir] was extremely influential in stopping the war from the Pakistani side, and Modi from the Indian side. They were going at it — and they’re both nuclear countries. I stopped a war between two major nuclear nations.”

Trump’s repeated reference to Pakistan and India in the same breath — “hyphenating” them, as some in India call it — has reignited a debate over why the US appears to be propping up the Pakistani military leadership as a peacekeeper, despite long-standing evidence of its links to terrorism.

India’s Version: No Mediation, No Outside Help

India has firmly pushed back on any suggestion that the US played a role in halting the conflict after the Indian Air Force carried out strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam massacre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 35-minute call with Trump earlier the same day Munir was hosted. During the call, PM Modi made it absolutely clear that: “India has never accepted third-party involvement in its bilateral issues with Islamabad and never will.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added that the ceasefire came through direct backchannel communication between the Indian and Pakistani militaries, not because of any US pressure or mediation.

Congress Tears Into Government Over Trump-Munir Meet

The Congress party has used the opportunity to go on the offensive, accusing the Modi government of diplomatic failure. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said: “Field Marshal Asim Munir is not the Head of State or government of Pakistan… yet he gets invited by Trump for lunch and receives much praise. This is the same man whose atrocious and inflammatory remarks formed the immediate backdrop to the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera also questioned why the Modi government has been silent while Trump continues to publicly take credit for ending the India-Pakistan standoff. “Is the word of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs now so weak that they can’t even clearly present India’s position in a half-hour call with the US President?” he asked.

US Talks Up Trade Deals, India Cautions Against Hyphenation

In multiple interviews, Trump said the US is “working on a trade deal” with both India and Pakistan. That alone wouldn’t have raised concerns — but coupling that with praise for Munir’s role in preventing war, many in Delhi fear a return to the outdated “India-Pakistan equivalence” narrative that New Delhi has long worked to dismantle.

Congress called this the latest example of “huglomacy” backfiring — a jab at Modi’s often personal diplomacy with global leaders.

Munir’s Track Record Worsens Perception

Adding to India’s concern is General Munir’s own reputation. He has made provocative statements about Kashmir, calling it Pakistan’s “jugular vein,” and his name has repeatedly been linked to terror-related escalations across the Line of Control.

The Pahalgam attack that triggered Operation Sindoor was, according to Indian intelligence, carried out by terrorists backed by Pakistan’s deep state — which Munir now leads. “The man responsible for destabilizing the region is being honored in Washington. That’s not just insensitive, it’s dangerous,” said one former Indian diplomat who wished to remain unnamed.

Why India Should Be Concerned

Normalizing Pakistan’s Military as Peacemakers: The meeting boosts Pakistan’s army image on the global stage — despite its known support for terror groups.

Diluting India’s Narrative on Terror: It sidelines India’s consistent stance that terror and talks cannot go together, and that Pakistan must dismantle terror infrastructure for peace.

Trump’s Claims Undermining Indian Sovereignty: By repeatedly taking credit for a ceasefire India says was brokered internally, Trump is undermining India’s strategic autonomy.

Timing Matters: Hosting Munir immediately after Modi’s call and in the middle of regional tensions makes it look like the US is rewarding bad behavior.

While President Trump may be attempting to rebuild his international image ahead of a possible re-election bid, his embrace of General Munir and repeated claims about stopping a nuclear war are not going down well in Delhi.