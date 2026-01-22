LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

The US House Oversight Committee has voted in a rare bipartisan move to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress. The decision follows their refusal to comply with subpoenas linked to an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

US House panel votes to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt over Epstein probe, paving way for House vote and possible criminal charges. Photos: X.
US House panel votes to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt over Epstein probe, paving way for House vote and possible criminal charges. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 22, 2026 11:05:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

The House Oversight Committee, in a significant bipartisan move, voted Wednesday to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress, setting the stage for a full House vote in two weeks that could lead to criminal charges.

You Might Be Interested In

Oversight Committee Investigates Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton Over Epstein Connections

The committee voted 34-8 to hold the 42nd president in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony regarding his relationship with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The resolution alleges that Clinton “impeded an Oversight Committee investigation” into the government’s handling of probes into Epstein and his imprisoned associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Gavin Newsom’s Davos Talk Cancelled Last Minute Amid Alleged State Department Pressure, Sparking Political Suspense

It further claims he obstructed inquiries into “the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

“The operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them”

“Ways in which Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell sought to curry favor and exercise influence to protect their illegal activities”

“Potential violations of ethics rules”

Why Is US Congress Accusing Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Of Contempt?

A 20-page report accompanying the resolution stated, “President Clinton’s willful refusal to comply with the Oversight Committee’s subpoena constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for prosecution as prescribed by law.”

The committee also voted 28-15 to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt, citing identical obstructions to the investigation.

Republicans signaled their intent to pursue eventual criminal charges against both Clintons. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) said, “they’re going to be held in contempt of Congress, and they need to be jailed if they don’t come in here and speak to Congress. They are not special.”

What Have Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Said About Epstein Charges?

 Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton have denied all wrongdoing, arguing that the subpoenas were “invalid and legally unenforceable” and asserting that they had no knowledge of Epstein or Maxwell’s criminal activities.

Several high-profile officials have faced similar committee-level contempt votes, including:

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

Ex-White House advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro

However, only Bannon and Navarro were eventually held in contempt by the full House, prosecuted, convicted, and served prison sentences after refusing to testify before the House Select January 6th Committee.

Navarro told The Post on Tuesday, “The difference with Clinton is no executive privilege was invoked, and he’s facing a duly authorized committee. If he gets a subpoena, he has to come. Full stop.”

Can Trump Arrest Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton? Possible Penalties

Bannon and Navarro were charged by the Department of Justice and served four-month sentences in 2024 before President Trump returned to the White House.

If prosecuted, convicted, and sentenced, the Clintons could face:

Up to one year in jail, but not less than one month

Fines ranging from $100 to $1,000

Also Read: ‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 11:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bill ClintonEpstein filesHillary Clintonhome-hero-pos-1US House Oversight Committeeus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan, Saudi Hypocrisy Exposed: Years Of Shouting For Palestine, Now Cashing In? 8 Muslim Nations Join Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace

‘Don’t Let Any Indians Enter’: Indian Tourists Allege Racism At Thailand’s Yona Beach Despite Having Valid Tickets

‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

EU, India Move Forward On Security And Defence Partnership, Kallas Signals Strong Strategic Ties Ahead

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

LATEST NEWS

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? IAS Officer At Centre Of Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy At Delhi Stadium, Appointed New MCD Commissioner

Big Digital Changes: EPFO 3.0 Brings Faster Withdrawals, Pension Flexibility, and Multilingual Support

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide, Set to Enter Top 10 Telugu Movies List

Fact Check: Viral Posts Claim Brooklyn Beckham’s Brother Cruz Reacted To Jokes About Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dance—Here’s What We Know

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

South Korean Woman Molested By Bengaluru Airport Staffer, Foreign National Taken To Men’s Toilet, Her Private Parts Touched & Forcibly Hugged

Dreams Cut Short: IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger on Jaipur Expressway

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Stock Market Today: Nifty Hits 25,401, Sensex Gains Over 700 Points On Global Cues & Key Results

Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify
Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify
Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify
Will Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Be Arrested Now? Epstein Files Row Deepens As House Panel Moves Contempt Action Over Refusal To Testify

QUICK LINKS