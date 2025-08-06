LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Israel Actually Capture Gaza? Experts Doubt Benjamin Netanyahu's Plans

Will Israel Actually Capture Gaza? Experts Doubt Benjamin Netanyahu’s Plans

Experts have questioned Netanyahu’s full occupation plans for Gaza, suggesting it's political posturing. While Israeli forces continue targeting Hamas, humanitarian aid remains severely limited. The UN warns of unfolding famine, with thousands of aid trucks stuck and convoy permissions inconsistently approved.

Reports say Israeli public and top military commanders are against the decision of Netanyahu to capture Gaza
Reports say Israeli public and top military commanders are against the decision of Netanyahu to capture Gaza

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 6, 2025 20:42:00 IST

An expert Dan Perry says there is a lack of solid evidence to point out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actually planning to fully capture Gaza. Talking to local media, he said the statement by Netanyahu to occupy Gaza could just be a step to placate his far-right coalition partners or put pressure on the global community to act differently.

Perry pointed out that both the Israeli public and the military leadership are against a complete military takeover of Gaza, especially if it means long-term control and administration of the region’s 2 million people. He warned that such a move would likely lead to a never-ending war, ongoing insurgency, high casualties on both sides, and the possible deaths of the remaining hostages.

Serious Doubts Persist Over Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza Strategy

Although Israel already maintains control over Gaza, making it an occupied territory under international law, the Israeli military continues to carry out operations inside the Strip. The army reported targeting Hamas sites across Gaza, including in the northern areas and specific neighborhoods like Daraj Tuffah, where it claimed to have killed around 10 fighters. In Beit Hanoon and southern Gaza, the army also said it destroyed Hamas infrastructure and killed more fighters, though it provided no details.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. The Israeli army said it helped airdrop 107 aid packages containing food with help from five other countries. The military claimed it was working with the international community to improve the humanitarian response and rejected what it called “false claims” that Israel is deliberately starving the population.

Aid Crisis Deepens in Gaza Amid Continous Military Strikes by Israel

However, the United Nations-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) recently issued a severe warning, saying that famine is already unfolding in Gaza. Despite this, Israel allowed only 36 aid trucks to enter Gaza on Saturday, while over 22,000 aid-loaded trucks remain stuck at the border, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Before the war started in October 2023, around 500 trucks were allowed into Gaza each day — a number that has never been reached since. In March, Israel completely blocked aid and border exits, only allowing small amounts through in the last two months.

Even when food is unloaded at the borders, aid agencies need approval to move it into Gaza. These permissions are often delayed or denied. Between July 19 and 25, the UN’s World Food Programme said only 76 out of 138 convoy requests were approved.

Also Read: Gaza: 28 Children Killed Every Day, Says UN Report – Classrooms Wiped Out, Famine Looms

Tags: benjamin netanyahugazaisrael

Will Israel Actually Capture Gaza? Experts Doubt Benjamin Netanyahu’s Plans

