Gaza: 28 Children Killed Every Day, Says UN Report – Classrooms Wiped Out, Famine Looms

The United Nations, in its report, stated that approximately 28 children are being killed daily in Gaza due to the ongoing conflict and its restrictions on the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian assistance.

“Death by bombardments. Death by malnutrition and starvation. Death by lack of aid and vital services. In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day – the size of a classroom – have been killed. Gaza’s children need food, water, medicine and protection. More than anything, they need a ceasefire, NOW,” the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a post on X..

Over 18,000 Children Killed in Gaza Since October 7, One Child Every Hour

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, more than 18,000 children have been killed in Gaza, approximately one child every hour, with total Palestinian deaths exceeding 60,933 and over 150,000 injured, as per reports.

Depriving children, families and hostages in Gaza of food and aid is unconscionable. We should all be asking ourselves: ‘What if this was my child or loved one?’ The suffering must end. pic.twitter.com/b0QQKKwk9V — Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) August 5, 2025

Israel has closed Gaza’s crossings since March 2, only allowing 86 trucks of aid into the besieged enclave daily, a figure equal to just 14 per cent of the minimum 600 trucks needed each day to meet the basic needs of the population, according to data from Gaza’s Government Media Office. The lack of aid has led to an unprecedented famine in Gaza, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Also Read: Netanyahu Wants Full Gaza Occupation, But Is IDF Signaling A Different Path?

UN Calls For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

UN experts and more than 150 humanitarian organisations have called for a permanent ceasefire, to allow for aid deliveries and the psychological recovery of what they’ve dubbed a “lost generation”.

On Wednesday, at least 83 people were killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza, including 58 aid seekers.

Gaza Needs Urgent Aid

The Palestinian Civil Defence appealed to the UN and aid agencies for “urgent assistance and intervention” to supply the enclave with fuel for equipment to rescue the wounded.

The Israeli army said that six countries have airdropped 110 more aid packages into the enclave, bringing the total amount of airdropped packages since July 27 to 785.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met top security officials to discuss war options, including the full occupation of Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Orders Full Occupation Of Gaza To Pressure Hamas Over Hostages